9 strongest Kinjutsu users in Naruto

Kinjutsu are essentially just another name for forbidden jutsus in the anime Naruto. Due to the difficulty and level of danger associated with this type of jutsu, normal ninjas are not permitted to use it.

However, there were several shinobi who had the capability to wield these forbidden jutsus to perfection. To elaborate further, this article presents 9 such powerful kinjutsu users who were considered the best in their craft within Naruto.

It is important to keep in mind that this article is subjective and that reader interpretations may differ. Additionally, it is also crucial to highlight that the entries are not ranked in any order.

Itachi Uchiha and 8 other most powerful Kinjutsu users in Naruto

1) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki, the main protagonist of the anime, is arguably one of the strongest kinjutsu users within the entire show. He can use both the Multi Shadow Close jutsu as well as the Wind Style Rasenshuriken.

Among these, he accidentally learned the Multi Shadow Close jutsu. During a fight, a ninja can summon a large number of copies of themselves using this technique. Naruto, for example, can summon hundreds of shadow clones due to his massive chakra reserves. This jutsu excels at outnumbering enemies and is useful in terms of creating distractions, and gathering information.

When a shadow clone dies, it retains the information that it receives and relays it into the main body. This is why it is considered a forbidden jutsu as people can use it for all kinds of wrong purposes. The Wind Style Rasenshuriken, however, was his own invention. It is formed by changing the chakra nature of the Rasengan.

However, if used, it damages the wielder as well, though once it hits an enemy, there is no escape. Naruto can use it because of his Sage Jutsu and his Kurama chakra (not considering the incidents of Boruto), which consistently heals his injuries almost instantly.

2) Madara Uchiha

When it comes to forbidden jutsus, Madara Uchiha is someone who is quite adept at using quite a lot of them. However, the most well-known amongst them is the infamous jutsu called Izanagi, one of the strongest and most powerful techniques that can be only be performed by someone who possesses the Sharingan.

This is an extremely powerful genjutsu, through which users can alter reality itself. The only problem is that, it can only be kept active for just a second and causes significant damage to the eye.

Madara Uchiha used this jutsu right before he died (after the battle against Hashirama), so that he could alter reality even in death and spring back to life once more. However, he did this in exchange for the vision of his right eye.

3) Might Guy

Might Guy was arguably the best taijutsu user in all of Naruto. Therefore, it is expected that he will be able to use the Gate of Death (the last of the Eight Inner Gates) very effectively in battle.

This technique was taught to him by his father and Might Guy used it in the battle against Sage of Six Paths Madara. When the Gate of Death is opened (by puncturing the chest with the thumb), it crosses all barriers and allows the human body to bend space and time itself.

It makes the body a powerhouse and unlocks potential way beyond what is possible by any ordinary human. The Gate of Death has a price, though, as once used, the user will unquestionably perish.

The Gate of Death basically has a red aura because the wielder's blood is constantly being expelled from the body. This causes the body to heat up to extreme levels and turn it into ash. The only reason Might Guy lived was because of Naruto, who used the Sage of Six Path's power to revive him.

4) Itachi Uchiha

With Itachi being one of the most prominent ninjas within Naruto, it is expected that he will be able to use forbidden jutsus with ease. He knows several things, but the one that he is famous for is the Izanami.

This is another visual jutsu that can only be performed by the Sharingan. It is, in fact, a counter to the Izanagi used by the likes of Madara Uchiha. When used, Izanami traps the target in a time loop where they are forced to witness a series of events continuously within their minds.

There is no way out of this because if the user tries to escape, the jutsu essentially adapts itself. The only way out is to accept the deeds that one has done and also go with the natural flow of life.

Itachi used this while fighting Kabuto during the Fourth Great Ninja War, alongside his brother Sasuke.

5) Tsunade

Lady Tsunade was not just the Hokage in Naruto, but arguably one of the greatest kunoichi of all time. She had access to two very powerful kinjutsus, called the Strength of a Hundred Seal and Creation Rebirth.

The first one allows the user to store their chakra for a prolonged period and then release it to greatly enhance their other techniques. The second one allows the user to essentially recreate their own body cells to maintain youth and heal injuries.

In fact, Creation Rebirth allows the user to recreate the cells within seconds, which is something that goes against the natural law. The second one is also considered as the strongest form of medical ninjutsu.

6) Tobirama Senju

Tobirama Senju, the brother of Hashirama and the Second Hokage, is often considered one of the strongest shinobi of all time. He was the primary creator of the Flying Thunder God Technique (the one that Minato uses) and also the Mutually Multiplying Explosive Tags technique.

The second technique is a kinjutsu and can be used by someone who has been reincarnated using the Edo Tensei. Basically, in this jutsu, the wielder uses their body as a medium for paper (reincarnated bodies are made out of paper) and then releases a multitude of exploding tags with seals on them.

Once these exploding tags attach to a target and explode, more of these tags are created. This process continues infinitely and can create a chain reaction of sorts. In fact, even a living person can use this as well, provided they sacrifice their own life.

This is why it is considered a forbidden jutsu. In fact, this was used by Tobirama during the Fourth Great Ninja War to fight against Sage of Six Paths Obito. Tobirama was also the founder of the Shadow Clone Technique and Summoning: Impure World Reincarnation.

However, he deemed both of those as forbidden and prohibited their use.

7) Orochimaru

Orochimaru was someone who was obsessed with reincarnations in Naruto. He experimented with human bodies in order to make Second Hokage's Summoning: Impure World Reincarnation a success.

He was able to perfect the technique that gave reincarnated shinobi immortal bodies that could heal themselves. The only catch was that he would also attach a special seal to these bodies, preventing the reincarnations from having free will.

At the same time, the reincarnations by Orochimaru were at the same level of power as their real-life counter-parts. He used this jutsu to summon all the first four Hokage during the Fourth Great Ninja War.

8) Minato Namikaze

Minato was a genius and also the Fourth Hokage of the Hidden Leaf village in Naruto. He was skilled in a variety of techniques, including a unique, forbidden jutsu known as the Reaper Death Seal.

This technique allows the user to literally seal someone else at the cost of their own lives. There is no escape from this seal as it basically stops the target from performing any jutsu altogether.

The Reaper Death Seal is extremely secret and was developed by the Uzumaki clan. However, Minato used it to save the Hidden Leaf village when the Nine Tails attacked the same several years ago.

This jutsu was how he sealed the Nine Tails inside Naruto in the anime.

9) Nagato

When it comes to forbidden jutsus, there is one person who stands at the very top amongst all in Naruto. Nagato possessed something known as the Rinnegan, an eye that can be obtained by mixing the DNA of an Uchiha and a Senju.

Through the Rinnegan, Nagato was able to perform a special technique known as the Gedo Art of Rinne Rebirth. Through this technique, the user is able to reincarnate dead people at the cost of their own lives.

However, unlike the Impure World Reincarnation, in this case, the person is reincarnated with flesh and blood and not with paper. In other words, this jutsu has the power to reverse death.

Nagato used it during the Pain Arc where he revived all the people whom he killed during the attack on the Hidden Leaf Village. Kakashi also ended up dying at this point and was revived by the Gedo Art of Rinne Rebirth.

It is an extreme level of kinjutsu that basically alters natural law and can only be used by a God or someone who possesses the Rinnegan.