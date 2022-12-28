Technoroid Overmind drops new promo video, opening and ending theme songs revealed

Technoroid Overmind, a mixed-media TV anime project by Noriyasu Agematsu, RUCCA, and Elements Garden, was initially set to premiere in July 2022. However, due to the rapid increase of Covid-19 cases in Doga Kobo’s headquarters, the studio temporarily closed its doors. On October 29, Doga Kobo rescheduled Technoroid Overmind to January 5, 2023.

Technoroid Overmind recently dropped a new promo video that gives a brief glimpse of the dystopian world, centering on the Entertainment Tower Babel. The PV also revealed the series’ opening and ending theme songs.

KNoCC and Stand-Alone will perform the opening and the ending theme song for Technoroid Overmind

Like most Idol-themed musical anime series, the theme songs of Technoroid Overmind will be provided by the existing cast members. Where the KNoCC group will sing the opening theme song, "LOVE NO HATE," the Stand-Alone group will perform the ending theme song, "Invisible -one heart-."

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and TV Osaka on January 5, 2023, at 12:30 am JST (10:30 pm EST). It will be streamed later on several OTT platforms like DMM TV, ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. OTT outlets to stream the series internationally haven’t been revealed yet.

Here’s how the official website of the series describes the plot:

"Androids: Cobalt, Chrome, Kei, and Neon live in a vacant house. The four were trying to win a prize at the Entertainment Tower Babel to repay a huge debt. Meanwhile, they encounter the boy Esora who lost his father, and begin to activate a special program for the four."

Here’s the list of cast members separated by Idol groups:

KNoCC:

Cobalt: Kazuki Ura (Yoichi Isagi in Blue Lock)

Chrome: Satoi Shibuya (debut)

Kei: Hiromu Mineta (Yatora Yaguchi in Blue Period)

Neon: Kayto (debut)

Stand-Alone:

Kite: Makoto Furukawa (Miyuki Shirogane in Kaguya-sama: Love is War)

Light: Keigo Hagiya (debut)

Night: Gakuto Kajiwara (Asta in Black Clover)

Mechanicametallica:

Silve: Junya Enoki (Yuuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen)

Auru: Takeo Otsuka (Leon Fou Barttfort in Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs)

Lana: Akito Sugibayashi (debut)

Zin: Shugo Nakamura (Ryouta Miyagi in The First Salm Dunk)

Other supportive characters and their cast include:

Esora Shibaura: Mutsumi Tamura (Kobayashi in Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid)

Eliza: Asami Seto (Mai Sakurajima in Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl)

Bora: Daiki Hamano (Gorou in Darling in the FranXX)

Nobel: Kenji Nojima (Eiji Okumura in Banana Fish)

Hakushu Shibaura: Takuya Kirimoto (Aphrodite Pisces in Saint Seiya: Legend of Sanctuary)

Ka Hee Im is directing Technoroid Overmind at Studio Doga Kobo with Ai Yoshimura’s supervision. Ayumi Sekine is handling the series scripts, and Saori Sakiguchi is designing the characters based on the original character designs by LAM whereas Yukio Nagasaki will be the sound director.

