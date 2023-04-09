The 15 strongest One Piece characters

One of the reasons why the One Piece series has maintained its enduring success is due to its cast of tremendously strong and dynamic characters - from the gregarious Monkey D. Luffy to the mysterious Gol D. Roger. Nonetheless, some characters in One Piece stand out above the rest.

In this article, we will talk about One Piece's 15 strongest characters. These One Piece characters are renowned for their extraordinary physical prowess, Haki proficiency, and special devil fruit skills. The story has been forever changed by these characters, from the Four Emperors to the Marines, and their tales still rank among the most fascinating and exciting parts of the One Piece universe.

Kaido, Shanks, and 13 other strongest characters in One Piece

15) Dracule Mihawk

Dracule Mihawk (Image via Toei animation)

"Hawk-Eye," also known as Dracule Mihawk, is regarded as the finest swordsman in the history of the One Piece universe. He has demonstrated that he can easily defeat strong opponents with his unmatched sword abilities, including Zoro and even Vista, the commander of Whitebeard's first division. Mihawk possesses a keen sense of observation, which enables him to foresee his opponents' actions.

He is a reclusive man who places a premium on strength and is frequently spotted sailing his small boat across the oceans. Despite his quiet demeanor, Mihawk is highly regarded by both pirates and Marines for his unrivaled swordsmanship.

14) Sengoku

Sengoku (Image via Toei animation)

Sengoku, sometimes referred to as the "Buddha," was a former Marine Fleet Admiral and one of the Three Great Powers. He can turn into a huge golden Buddha, which provides him with tremendous strength and durability. Along with being an excellent leader, Sengoku is a skilled strategist who has proven his qualities in significant battles like the Battle of Marineford.

Sengoku was revered by many pirates for his reputation as a strong and upright Marine, and in his capacity as Fleet Admiral, he was in charge of preserving the equilibrium between the World Government and the Four Emperors.

Despite his position, Sengoku has demonstrated a willingness to cast doubt on the righteousness of the World Government's deeds and a soft spot for some pirates.

13) Charlotte Katakuri

Charlotte Katakuri (Image via Toei animation)

Being the second son of the Big Mama Pirates, Charlotte Katakuri, commonly known as the "Gourmet Knight," is a formidable pirate. With the aid of his highly developed observation Haki, he has the capacity to see into the future, enabling him to anticipate the moves of his opponents and respond accordingly.

With a trident in his hand and incredible physical strength and durability, Katakuri is a very competent warrior. During the Whole Cake Island arc, he demonstrated his great fortitude and tenacity by holding his own against Luffy in taxing combat. Despite his initially brutal and intimidating exterior, Katakuri is revealed to possess a sense of honor and respect for his adversaries in One Piece.

12) Donquixote Doflamingo

Donquixote Doflamingo (Image via Toei animation)

The leader of the Donquixote Pirates and a former Shichibukai is Donquixote Doflamingo, also referred to as the "Joker." With the help of his Devil Fruit abilities, he can control other people's behavior and emotions, making them move like marionettes under his control. Doflamingo is a cruel and vicious person who takes pleasure in chaos and pain and has never expressed regret for his deeds.

He can outsmart and manipulate even formidable foes like Trafalgar Law because he is a skilled manipulator and thinker. He showed off his amazing fighting prowess throughout the Dressrosa Arc, defeating a wide range of adversaries while utilizing his Devil Fruit abilities and his superb swordsmanship.

Doflamingo is a complicated figure with a terrible past.

11) Blackbeard

Blackbeard (Image via Toei animation)

Blackbeard, real name Marshall D. Teach, is the leader and most skilled pirate of the Blackbeard Pirates. He is renowned for his brutal strategies and readiness to go to any lengths to accomplish his objectives. Blackbeard is able to use two Devil Fruits simultaneously, a unique skill in the One Piece universe, giving him great strength and adaptability in battle.

Ace, the former leader of the Whitebeard Pirates, was only one of the many foes he was able to fight. He even managed to get into Impel Down, the most guarded prison in the world, and recruit strong inmates for his crew. In addition to being a skilled strategist and deceiver, Blackbeard is also a master at winning people over and influencing events for his own benefit.

10) Aokiji

Aokiji (Image via Toei animation)

Former Marine Admiral Kuzan, also known as Aokiji, is a part of the Three Great Powers in One Piece universe. He has the Devil Fruit capability to control the ice, which allows him immense influence over his surroundings in battle. Aokiji is a cool-headed person who cherishes justice and is prepared to take considerable measures to see it through.

He approaches his duties as an admiral with a laid-back manner that has won him the respect of some pirates in the One Piece universe, including Monkey D. Luffy. Aokiji displayed his extraordinary strength and combat prowess during the Marineford War, engaging in a bloody battle with Admiral Akainu that finally led to his defeat.

9) Whitebeard

Whitebeard (Image via Toei animation)

Whitebeard, a more popular name for Edward Newgate, was the leader of the Whitebeard Pirates and one of the Four Sea Emperors. He was referred to as the "Strongest Man in the World" because of his extraordinary physical toughness, endurance, and Haki proficiency. In the One Piece universe, Whitebeard was revered for his sense of honor and devotion to his crew.

He was nevertheless a tough opponent in battle, capable of taking on several foes at once and dealing out terrible damage. Whitebeard displayed his amazing strength during the Marineford War, fighting the Admirals in a brutal conflict before being killed by Blackbeard. Whitebeard passed away, yet his legacy endures, and One Piece's universe is still affected by him.

8) Sakazuki (Akainu)

Sakazuki (Image via Toei animation)

One of the most powerful Marines is Sakazuki, also known as Akainu, who is renowned for both his enormous strength and his proficiency with the Magu Magu no Mi demon fruit, which gives him the ability to manipulate and control magma. The three varieties of Haki—observation Haki, armament Haki, and conqueror's Haki—are all mastered by Akainu.

Sakazuki is very adept at creating tremendous attacks with his weapon Haki and fending off oncoming blows. Akainu is cruel and merciless, and he will stop at nothing to accomplish his objectives. Ace, Luffy's adopted brother, was killed by him, and he has battled some of the world's most formidable pirates in the One Piece universe.

7) Akagami no Shanks (Red-Haired Shanks)

Akagami no Shanks (Image via Toei animation)

Shanks, one of the Four Emperors, is renowned for his extraordinary proficiency with Haki. All three varieties of Haki—observation Haki, armament Haki, and conqueror's Haki—have been used by him to good effect. Shanks is a master swordsman as well, channeling his Haki through a blade to produce devastating assaults.

Whitebeard and Admiral Akainu are two of the world's toughest pirates and Marines with whom he has fought. Despite his size, Shanks is renowned for his cool head, sense of dignity, and respect for others. He and Luffy have a close relationship, and it is hinted that he believes the young pirate has a lot of potential.

6) Charlotte Linlin (Big Mom)

Charlotte Linlin (Image via Toei animation)

Another of the Four Emperors, Charlotte Linlin, also known as Big Mama, is renowned for her tremendous strength and her capacity to control souls. She possesses the Soru Soru no Mi devil fruit power, which she uses to create and command homies—living things created from other people's souls. Big Mom is an expert combatant who has also proven to be incredibly strong and resilient.

She has engaged in combat with other strong figures like Kaido and Shanks as well as numerous of the strongest members of the Straw Hat gang, including Luffy. In addition, Big Mom is renowned for her explosive temper and eating obsession. She is feared by both her opponents and her own subordinates, and has a sizable family and a large empire.

5) Monkey D. Dragon

Monkey D. Dragon (Image via Toei animation)

One of the most dangerous men in the world, Monkey D. Dragon is the leader of the Revolutionary Army. He possesses the power to manipulate the weather, which he employs to produce powerful storms and lightning strikes that have the power to completely destroy cities. Dragon is a master of Haki and a skilled warrior who possesses all three types.

He can effectively use his Haki to detect and escape assaults, as well as to outnumber his opponents. Very little is known about Dragon's past or his goals, despite his enormous power. He is a shadowy character who works to instigate a revolution that will alter the course of history.

4) Kaido

Kaido (Image via Toei animation)

Another of the Four Emperors, Kaido, is renowned for his extraordinary stamina and power. He can turn into a huge dragon and is thought to be practically unbeatable. Kaido is renowned for his passion for combat and willingness to confront an opponent, both of which have driven him to make numerous suicide attempts.

He is cruel and merciless, and he will stop at nothing to get what he wants. Due to Kaido's exceptional strength and toughness, he has been able to repel attacks from some of the toughest characters in the series, such as Big Mama and Luffy. He is regarded as one of the most terrifying characters in the One Piece universe, and just being around him is enough to make his adversaries fearful.

3) Roronoa Zoro

Zoro Roronoa (Image via Toei animation)

One of the most adored and enduring figures in One Piece, Roronoa Zoro is renowned for his great power, everlasting loyalty, and unbreakable will. He is the first person to join the Straw Hat Pirates and is the crew's swordsman, masterfully and precisely wielding three swords at once. Zoro can take on some of the series' fiercest opponents, thanks to his incredible physical strength.

He has often displayed his strength by effortlessly slicing through thick steel and lifting enormous weights. Zoro is a master of Haki, with remarkable abilities in both observation Haki and armament Haki, in addition to his enormous strength. He is a strong opponent in any conflict due to his commitment to his training and goal to become the best swordsman in the world.

2) Monkey D. Luffy

Monkey D. Luffy (Image via Toei animation)

The main character of One Piece and leader of the Straw Hat Pirates is Monkey D. Luffy. He possesses the ability to stretch his limbs to tremendous lengths and deflect blows, thanks to Gomu Gomu no Mi, a devil fruit that gives him rubber-like properties. Luffy is renowned for his tremendous enthusiasm, optimism, and unwavering sense of justice. He will do whatever it takes to accomplish his goals.

Together with his control over Haki, Luffy's devil fruit skills are one of his greatest strengths. He has shown amazing abilities in both the armament Haki and observation Haki, which enables him to notice and predict his opponent's moves while also increasing his physical strikes. From Warlord Doflamingo to Yonko Big Mama, Luffy has met and destroyed some of the most difficult foes in One Piece.

He has also demonstrated incredible fortitude by withstanding severe harm and using all of his might during combat. Luffy is a force to be reckoned with in the One Piece universe, thanks to his never-say-die mentality and extraordinary power.

1) Gol D. Roger

Gol D. Roger (Image via Toei animation)

The Pirate King, commonly known as Gol D. Roger, was the most ruthless pirate in the One Piece universe. He was renowned for his extraordinary strength and his ability to take down the Grand Line, which no other pirate had ever done. Vice Admiral Garp was among the Marine forces' top fighters, but due to his superior strength, he was able to challenge and destroy them all.

The three sorts of haki, observation, armament, and conqueror's haki, were all mastered by Roger. He was very good at using his conqueror's Haki to overwhelm and subdue his adversaries. Roger had the Voice of All Things, which gave him the ability to hear the voices of all things in the world, in addition to his physical power.

He became a pirate legend thanks to this special talent, which strengthened his already impressive reputation. Due to Roger's prowess and stellar reputation in the One Piece universe, a new generation of pirates, including Monkey D. Luffy, were inspired to become the Pirate King.

Final thoughts

In conclusion, the One Piece universe is full of extraordinarily strong characters, each with their own special skills and advantages. From the Marines to the Four Emperors, these characters have had a lasting influence on the series, and their tales continue to enthrall viewers everywhere.

It's important to keep in mind that there are countless more compelling and well-known individuals in the One Piece universe who are also deserving of mention.

Honorable mentions should also go to characters like Warlord Mihawk, Whitebeard, and Admiral Kizaru. Each of these characters has their own unique talents and skills, and they have all attracted a large following worldwide.

