The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 11: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 11 is set to premiere on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 10:00 pm JST. With the recent assaults on Lucy Webster and Simeon Paladilhe seemingly revealed to be a part of Grandmother’s enigmatic scheme, fans are unsure what to expect next.

Unfortunately for them, there’s no verifiable spoiler information available for The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 11 at the moment. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. However, viewers do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated installment.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 11.

Chise’s darker side, Grandmother’s plan set to come to fruition in The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 11

Release date and time, where to watch

As mentioned earlier, The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 11 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 10:00 pm JST on Thursday, June 15, 2023. International viewers can stream the episode on Crunchyroll about an hour after it begins airing in Japan.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 11 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 am, Thursday, June 15

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 am, Thursday, June 15

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 pm, Thursday, June 15

Central European Time: 3:00 pm, Thursday, June 15

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 pm, Thursday, June 15

Philippine Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Thursday, June 15

Japanese Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Thursday, June 15

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, June 15

Episode 10 recap

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10 began with Marielle rescuing Seth’s bodyguard. It then shifted focus to Seth, Lucy, and Chise in the nurse’s office.

Seth explained his relationship with Lucy to Chise while Elias oversaw Simeon Paladilhe’s recovery. Chise and Lucy later walked Seth back to his car, where they found his bodyguard missing. They were then attacked by the same wolves who attacked the bodyguard.

As Chise, Ruth, and Seth came under attack, Elias sensed that the former most was in trouble and rushed to her side. As Elias restrained the attackers, Lucy recognized them as the wolves who killed the Webster family.

Chise then snuck into the Hunting Hounds’ paths, luring the wolves there to be attacked. However, as one wolf died and the other cried out about their shared child, Chise struck a deal to spare them and let them escape.

Seth then revealed his and Lucy’s origins to Chise, while Elias and Marielle worked on finding out what was wrong with Simeon. The latter pair deduced that whoever stole The Testament of Carnamagos was behind the attacks on Lucy and Simeon’s magic power.

The episode ended with Lucy coming under attack yet again after arguing with Chise about her actions. Grandmother was also revealed to be behind said attacks.

What to expect (speculative)

With the season’s true antagonist finally and inarguably identified, The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 11 will likely see Philomela make whatever move her grandmother requests. Chise, Elias, and Seth will probably find themselves under attack while they presumably defend Lucy and Simeon from whatever plan Grandmother has for them.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 11 will also likely see the female wolf whom Chise spared in the previous episode return. What’s difficult to predict is the context of such a return, with a desire for revenge and finishing the Webster assassination job as likely as the sentiment of owing Chise for sparing her life. In any case, fans can expect a bloody and dramatic outing in the season’s penultimate installment.

