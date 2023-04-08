The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 2: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 2 is set to premiere on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 10:00 pm JST. With the first episode setting up the second season’s plotline, fans can’t wait to see more of Chise Hatori and her adventures at the College. Despite the short 12-episode count for the season, viewers are still as anxious as ever to learn what’s next.

There’s no verifiable spoiler info available for The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 2 at the moment. However, fans do have a confirmed release date and time.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2 and more.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2 is likely to focus on Chise and her new peers

Release date and time, where to watch

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 2 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 10:00 pm JST on Thursday, April 13, 2023. This translates to a Saturday night local release window for a minority of international fans. Many other international fans, like Japanese viewers, will be able to watch the episode on Sunday morning locally. The release time varies depending on region and timezone.

International audiences can access Crunchyroll to stream the episode roughly an hour after it begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll is currently the best and only option to stream any anime series from any year.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 am, Thursday, April 13

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 am, Thursday, April 13

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 pm, Thursday, April 13

Central European Time: 3:00 pm, Thursday, April 13

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 pm, Thursday, April 13

Philippine Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Thursday, April 13

Japanese Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Thursday, April 13

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, April 13

Episode 1 recap

The first episode of The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 began with Chise and Elias arriving at the college. The pair then split up, with Elias being shown the campus by Adolf Stroud and Chise being medically examined by Alexandra Heath. However, Chise realized she was being watched, while Elias ran into old frenemy Mikhail Renfred.

Chise was then shown around the dorms, where she chose the talking cat known as Rose Lyn to be her dorm mother. She also met her roommate, Lucy, but got off on the wrong foot in the process. At the same time, Elias told Adolf that he and Chise planned to commute to the college, revealing that Renfred and Alice Swayne also do the same.

The episode then ended by primarily focusing on Chise, showing her getting her school clothes on and heading out to meet up with Alice in the episode’s closing scenes. However, the final scene saw Chise come upon the same girl who was watching her earlier, who then passed out.

What to expect (speculative)

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2 will most likely begin with a focus on Chise and the unconscious girl whom she just caught. Fans can also expect Elias’ own adventures around the college to continue, with him likely set to meet a new colleague.

Similarly, Chise will likely meet additional peers, and hopefully classmates, in the upcoming installment. With her seemingly determined to attend class during her time at the college, she’ll undoubtedly begin forming relationships with her various peers and classmates.

Of particular interest to many fans are the seemingly insidious intentions of Liza Quillyn, who seems to have a suspiciously particular interest in Chise. Fans will likely be learning more and more of Liza’s plot as the season progresses. It is currently the most likely candidate for the season’s central conflict.

