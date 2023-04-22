The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 4: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 4 is set to arrive on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 10:00 pm JST. With Chise now seemingly separated from the watchful eye of Elias, fans are waiting with bated breath to see what awaits her. Likewise, they are curious to see what becomes of Stella, who is left on her own as a result of Chise’s disappearance.

At the moment, no verifiable spoilers are available for The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 4. However, the episode does have a confirmed release date and time in various regions.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 4.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 4 is set to focus on Chise’s new surroundings, her way back home

Release date and time, where to watch

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 4 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 10:00 pm JST on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The episode will have a Saturday night release window for a minority of international viewers. Meanwhile, other international fans, like Japanese audiences, will be able to watch it on Sunday morning locally.

International viewers can stream The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 4 on Crunchyroll about an hour after it begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll is now the best service to stream any anime series.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 4 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 am, Thursday, April 27

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 am, Thursday, April 27

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 pm, Thursday, April 27

Central European Time: 3:00 pm, Thursday, April 27

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 pm, Thursday, April 27

Philippine Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Thursday, April 27

Japanese Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Thursday, April 27

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, April 27

Episode 3 recap

The third episode began where the previous one ended, with Rian, Alice, and Chise being joined by Tory Innis. He seemed to have a profound interest in Chise as the trio walked away, eventually finding Elias and Mikhail Renfred. Along the way, Rian’s inaptitude for magic was further cemented by the Blue Flame.

Upon finding Elias, Chise had a conversation with Narcisse Maugham, who called her “perfectly normal” before departing. After leaving, he met vice principal Gregory, who asked him about Chise while referencing the “balance of power.”

Elias and Chise, meanwhile, went to the cafeteria to meet their new peers. It was here that Zoe Ivy and Lucy seemingly suggested that the students of the College are competing against each other and shouldn’t be friends.

Meanwhile, Chise had plans with Stella. However, the two were separated from one another on their way back home.

What to expect (speculative)

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 4 is expected to begin with a focus on Chise, establishing where she currently is. The most likely answer to this question is that she’s been taken to the area where Rahab lives, given the latter’s appearance in the episode’s preview alongside both Chise and Ruth. The weather in the area where Chise now finds herself also matches the area Rahab’s cabin is in.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 4 should also briefly focus on Elias, who will undoubtedly realize something has occurred sooner rather than later. Stella may also be of help in indicating this, should the young girl be able to find her way back to him.

In any case, fans can expect time to be split fairly evenly between Chise and Elias in the upcoming episode, with the two likely to reunite by its end.

