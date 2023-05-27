The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 9: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 9 is set to premiere on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 10:00 pm JST. With the previous episode highlighting the home life of Philomela Sargant while Chise’s next dangerous encounter with magic is seemingly set up, fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for them in the next release.

There are no verifiable spoilers available for The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 9 right now. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully for fans, they do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated installment.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9 set to show Chise in danger as Philomela’s abuse continues

Release date and time, where to watch

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 9 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 10:00 pm JST on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The exact release schedule varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 9 on Crunchyroll. They can do so roughly an hour after it begins airing in Japan.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 am, Thursday, June 1

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 am, Thursday, June 1

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 pm, Thursday, June 1

Central European Time: 3:00 pm, Thursday, June 1

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 pm, Thursday, June 1

Philippine Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Thursday, June 1

Japanese Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Thursday, June 1

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, June 1

Episode 8 recap

Episode 8 explained to viewers how Elias had duplicated himself in order to attend the trip to Scotland alongside Chise while also not allowing her to rely on his presence. The two then encountered an each-uisge, which is a water horse that drowns and eats humans. Elias warned Chise of this as the two departed and headed back to camp, where night fell.

The next morning, Chise and Lucy spoke about why the former wanted to be friends with Philomela. The two then went about their day performing various activities, as a creature with one eye was shown rising out of the nearby ocean that night. The same night, Lucy went to go to the bathroom but had her magic drained by something.

Chise woke up and went to look for her upon realizing she was missing, eventually finding her and a giant beast known as a nuckelavee. After meeting up with Rian Scrimgeour and securing Lucy’s safety, Chise was able to use the each-uisge to trick the nuckelavee into being submerged in freshwater, its weakness. After successfully escaping the each-uisge as well, the two reunited with their peers as the episode ended.

What to expect (speculative)

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9 is expected to begin with a focus on Lucy’s recovery, providing an explanation for how her magic power was drained. With Elias claiming that the nuckelavee was likely not responsible for it, it’s unclear how it occurred. However, it probably has to do with the book that was shown having its pages flipped through as Lucy walked through the forest at night.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9 will also likely explain what happened to Chise after she was grabbed underwater by the nuckelavee before it died. With her dragon’s curse arm seemingly transforming after being influenced by an unknown voice, it could be a sign that Chise’s condition is worsening.

