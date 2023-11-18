The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 8: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 8 will be released on November 25, 2023, in Japan and it will soon be made available for international viewers via Crunchyroll and Netflix.

The Apothecary Diaries anime will have two cours, which means it will include 24 episodes. Episode 7 featured Maomao reuniting with her family for the first time after being kidnapped and it also hinted at a deeper connection between Maomao's father and the imperial palace. Fans are now excited to see what the upcoming episode will bring to the table.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries anime series.

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 8 will enhance the intrigue surrounding the deaths in the Imperial Palace

Maomao and Jinshi as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animations)

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 8 will air throughout Japan on Sunday, November 25, 2023, at 1 am JST. The release dates and timings for international viewers across all time zones are listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:30 am on Saturday, November 25, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:30 pm on Saturday, November 25, 2023

British Summer Time: 4:30 pm on Saturday, November 25, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 10:30 pm on Saturday, November 25, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 pm on Saturday, November 25, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 8:30 am on Saturday, November 25, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30 am on Sunday, November 26, 2023

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 8 streaming details

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 8 will air throughout Japan on November 25, 2023, at 1 am JST. The English-subtitled episode will be made available after a delay of about one hour.

The anime has been confirmed for two consecutive cours with a total of 24 episodes. For fans in Asia, this anime is only available to view on Netflix. Viewers in other regions, excluding Asia, can enjoy the title via Crunchyroll.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 7 recap

Jinshi's hairpin (Image via TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 7 titled Homecoming started off with Xiaolan asking Mamao about the Garden Party. Maomao talks about how she had received four ornaments, which included Lady Gyokuyou's necklace, Lady Lihua's hairpin, Jinshi's hairpin as well as another one from the military officer named Lihaku.

On hearing about the four hairpins, Xiaolan reveals how Maomao would now finally be able to temporarily leave the palace. This was news to Maomao, which prompted her to seek more details about the same.

Maomao and Lihaku (Image via TOHO Animation)

Maomao then approaches Lihaku in order to return home, but Lihaku is hesitant and somewhat resistant. But Maomao soon convinces Lihaku by presenting him with an opportunity to spend time with one of her three foster sisters, who also happened to be the three top courtesans in their country.

Maomao then returns home with the help of Lihaku, and the episode ends by hinting at yet another incident in Hanamachi.

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 8: What to expect?

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 8 will further explore Maomao's hometown and expand upon Hanamachi. It will also see Maomao returning to the palace and meeting with a sulking Jinshi.

Fans are eager to see what the upcoming episode will have in store for them when it releases on November 25, 2023, at 1 am JST.

