The Big 3 anime's win-loss records prove Naruto superior to Luffy and Ichigo

Naruto is one of the protagonists of the Big 3, alongside One Piece's Luffy and Bleach's Ichigo. Big 3 is a manga phenomenon of the early 2000s that is still going strong despite two of the series having already ended years ago. And considering the impact that these three manga properties have had over the years, their place as shonen royalty is more than deserved.

It makes sense that a lot of anime and manga fans are always drawing comparisons between these three protagonists, and now a person on Twitter has managed to calculate the win percentage of Luffy, Naruto, and Ichigo across their respective series. It is obviously done in good fun and can say a lot about each protagonist's role in their respective series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Naruto, Bleach, and One Piece series.

A recent tweet highlights how Naruto has a better win percentage than Luffy and Ichigo

A recent tweet highlights the win percentage that each protagonist of the Big 3 had during their respective series, with the character of Naruto having the best record when it comes to this. Of course, a lot of fans of Masashi Kishimoto's manga used this opportunity to highlight the protagonist's success when it comes to one-on-one battles.

Furthermore, it is worth pointing out that there isn't a lot of difference between the three characters when it comes to the percentage in question. It makes sense when taking into account that these are the protagonists and they are bound to win a lot more than what they lose, which is something that has been fairly consistent in shonen manga over the years.

It is also worth pointing out that some of these percentages have to be taken with a pinch of salt. After all, both Ichigo and Luffy have had running examples of losing against the same foe several times before defeating them in that arc (Ichigo against Grimmjow in the Arrancar arc and Luffy against Crocodile in the Alabasta arc), although this might not matter to a lot of fans out there.

The legacy of the Big 3

Naruto, Bleach, and One Piece are three of the highest-selling manga series of all time, with their respective anime adaptations leading the revolution of the medium all over the world in the early 2000s. The impact of these franchises is felt even to this day, with a lot of people citing them as the way they got into the medium and being quoted by a lot of manga authors as major influences for their work.

Part of the reason is down to the combination of characters, art style, fighting styles, and how these three series meant a major development of the shonen genre, which is something worth taking into account. A lot of people have also felt that the Big 3 took over from Dragon Ball, cementing their place as shonen royalty for a long period of time.

There is also a strong thematic influence in modern shonen, with Naruto's love of friendship, Ichigo's determination as a protector, and Luffy's endless quest for his dream being things that are shown in the medium even to this very day. It is a huge example of what Masashi Kishimoto, Tite Kubo, and Eiichiro Oda have accomplished with their respective series.

To summarize, an anime fan on Twitter drew a comparison of the win percentage between Naruto, Ichigo, and Luffy. The comparison showed that the future Seventh Hokage had a superior win percentage compared to the Substitute Shinigami and the Straw Hats Captain.