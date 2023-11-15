The character who survived the Attack on Titan ending is one nobody remembers

The conclusion of Attack on Titan saw the death of some of the most important and beloved characters in the series. Eren Yeager was killed by Mikasa Ackerman, which marked the ending of this decade-long saga. Another important character who died during the Rumbling was Hange Zoe. Her inquisitiveness, backed by her scientific thinking, helped her and her squad members to understand the Titans better.

In fact, Hange Zoe sacrificed herself and took out Colossal Titans moments before she died. However, there were a few characters that managed to survive the Rumbling in the Attack on Titan series, and one of them was Rico Brzenska.

This is a character that some might not remember from the series since she had a very minor role in the story and didn’t appear in the latter half of the anime and manga. Thus, fans are keen to know more about who this character is and what they did in the series.

Attack on Titan: Who is Rico Brzenska?

During the earlier parts of the anime and manga series, the Garrison was one among many Military divisions tasked with maintaining order within the Walls. However, this division was merged with the Yeagerists, following the Battle of Heaven and Earth.

Rico Brzenska was the leader of the 1st Division of the Garrison force, that was tasked with protecting and safeguarding Eren Yeager when they were attempting to liberate the Trost District.

Rico Brzenska’s personality had come across as a tad bit odd to fans. When she was first introduced in the Attack on Titan series, she seemed apathetic. More specifically, she seemed to lack empathy, which could be seen when she expressed her interest in killing Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, and Armin Arlert.

This was due to the fact that Eren had powers of a Titan, which fueled her bloodlust. Her personality completely changed after the liberation of the Trost district.

She was the only from the 1st Division of the Garrison that survived. At first, she was very calm, but her composed demeanor deteriorated slowly as she witnessed her comrades die before her eyes.

Her contribution in the Battle of Trost

Rico Brzenska decided to execute Eren when she realized that he had the powers of a Titan. However, her attempts were foiled when the protagonist of Attack on Titan transformed into a Titan. At that point in the story, there was a huge hole in the wall, which needed to be fixed. They formulated a plan which involved Eren using a massive boulder to fill the cavity, while members of the Garrison offered cover and killed any Titan that went near him.

Rico reinforced the importance of this mission to Eren and took charge of the operation. She fired the green flare that marked the commencement of the operation. Rico and her comrades provided essential assistance, which led to Eren successfully carrying out his task. However, many of Rico’s comrades had fallen in the Attack on Titan series.

Fans could see her true character as she showed her vulnerable side. With her eyes filled with tears, she shot up another green flare, which indicated that the mission was successful. However, she realized that their victory had come at a huge cost.

