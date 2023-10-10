The Darwin Incident manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Darwin Incident manga, created by Shun Umezawa, has been the talk of the town since it dropped in Kodansha's Monthly Afternoon magazine back in June 2020. This Japanese manga's storyline explores themes that'll leave individuals questioning everything.

Darwin's Incident seamlessly blends photographic realism with charming, manga-like illustrations, emphasizing the contrast between Charlie and the other characters. Through Charlie's journey and philosophical reflections, the manga raises crucial questions about human rights, discrimination, and the environment.

This title surpasses mere entertainment, offering a fresh and captivating narrative that challenges societal norms. With the release of the fourth volume, the anticipation surrounding the possibility of an adaptation on platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime is soaring.

The Darwin Incident manga features a thought-provoking exploration of societal norms

Where to read

To enjoy the immersive experience of The Darwin Incident manga, readers can access the series through Kodansha's Monthly Afternoon magazine, which has been serializing the title since June 2020.

For those who prefer individual tankōbon volumes, the manga has been collected and released by Kodansha. As of March 23, 2023, five volumes have been published.

Additionally, for English-speaking readers eager to delve into this captivating series, Kodansha USA has licensed The Darwin Incident for a Fall 2023 release.

What to expect

The Darwin Incident manga takes place during a commando operation carried out by an animal rights organization within a biological research institute. During this operation, a pregnant chimpanzee is discovered, which is expected to give birth to a unique being known as a "humanzee," who is half-human and half-chimpanzee.

Named Charlie, he is raised by human parents and becomes a source of fascination and controversy within the community. Parallel to his journey, a group of vegan activists seeks to make Charlie their emblem.

A Huamnzee (Image sourced via Kodansha USA)

As Charlie enters high school, he befriends Lucy, a girl who becomes an integral part of his life. However, the Animal Liberation Alliance (ALA), known for its terrorist activities in the name of animal liberation, manipulates the situation, causing the townspeople to view Charlie and his family in a different light.

The Darwin Incident manga debuted in Kodansha's Monthly Afternoon magazine on June 25, 2020. The chapters have been collected into individual tankōbon volumes, with the first volume released on November 20, 2020. As of March 23, 2023, five volumes have been published.

The Darwin Incident has garnered critical acclaim within the manga industry

Clean and unique art style (Image sourced via Kodansha USA)

The title received the prestigious 15th Manga Taishō Award in 2022, along with the Excellence Award at the 25th Japan Media Arts Festival. Esteemed organizations such as Takarajimasha and the Publisher Comics also recognized the manga's excellence, ranking it on several lists.

The series' thought-provoking themes, skillful storytelling, and unique art style have resonated with readers, helping it garner a dedicated fanbase.

The Darwin Incident manga, created by the genius Shun Umezawa, serves up a mind-boggling tale that dives deep into hybridity, ethical puzzles, and the gritty ways of society. This manga is capturing the hearts of readers all over the globe.

Whether one is flipping through its pages in Kodansha's Monthly Afternoon magazine or eagerly awaiting the English release from Kodansha USA, manga fans can expect to get lost in this absorbing and powerful narrative.

