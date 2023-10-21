The Elusive Samurai release window and everything we know so far

As announced during the Aniplex Online Fest 2023 livestream event on September 10, 2023, The Elusive Samurai anime will be released sometime in 2024. To commemorate the finalization of the cast members, the anime dropped a new promotional visual teaser featuring the illustration of Shizuku, who is a shrine maiden in the series.

In the original manga series, Shizuku is described as one of the protagonist’s, Houjou Tikyuki’s most trusted accomplices, whom Yorishige suwa (Shinto priest from Shinano Province) deems “quick-witted wielded of the secret arts. ” Shizuku will be voiced by the acclaimed Hinaki Yano, known for playing Moemoe Sawaki in Wonder Egg Priority and Yuu Takasaki in Long Live!

The Elusive Samurai anime’s exact release date is yet to be revealed

As of now, Yusei Matsui’s The Elusive Samurai has kept fans eagerly awaiting specific details, as no major announcements have been made regarding its exact release date. Currently, fans have only been provided with a release window and limited information about the primary characters and their respective cast members.

Given the historical adventure nature of the series, fans are anticipating a theme song that will transport them to ancient Japan, creating an immersive and captivating experience. However, information regarding the theme songs, alongside other details like the episode count and more, remain undisclosed.

While fans eagerly await more information, they must exercise patience as the anime gradually unveils additional details and promises to deliver an exciting journey into the world of The Elusive Samurai.

About The Elusive Samurai

Staff and cast for the anime adaptation:

Yuta Yamazaki will be directing The Elusive Samurai at studio CloverWorks, the renowned production house known for animating many popular titles like Bocchi the Rock!, Spy x Family, Horimiya, Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, and more.

Yasushi Nishiya will be handling the character designs, and Yoriko Tomita will be penning the scripts. Here’s the list of the characters and their voice cast revealed so far:

Hōjō Tokiyuki - Asaki Yuikawa (Debut)

Suwa Yorishige - Yūichi Nakamura (Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen)

Shizuku - Hinaki Yano (Black Kitasan in Uma Musume: Pretty Derby)

Kazama Genba - Aoi Yūki (Mami Nanami in Rent-a-Girlfriend)

Fubuki - Kikunosuke Toya (Denji in Chainsaw Man)

Kojirō - Mari Hino (Okpa in Ishuzoku Reviwers)

Ayako - Sayumi Suzushiro (Kurena Kukumila in 86)

Plot Summary:

The official websites of MangaPlus and Viz Media are the only two to release the latest chapters of Yusei Matsui’s The Elusive Samurai in the English format for fans globally. Here’s how Viz Media describes the plot of the series:

After the massacre of his family by the traitor Ashikaga Takauji, Tokiyuki flees with the help of a handful of loyal retainers who have also survived the purge. One of them is Suwa Yorishige, an ally of the Hojo clan and lord of Suwa Province.

It continues:

The slightly odd Yorishige also claims to be clairvoyant and foretells that Tokiyuki will one day become the ruler of Japan. But for the moment, escaping from enemy territory is the priority!

More information on The Elusive Samurai will be revealed in time. Stay tuned for more news and updates as 2023 progresses.

