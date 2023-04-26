The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 23: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 23 will be released in Japan on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app. It will also be available at different times based on time zones across the world.

The manga has been captivating readers since the start, with major plot twists occurring in nearly every chapter, causing readers to constantly reevaluate what they know about the story.

In the previous chapter, readers were presented with an explanation for Sachie's actions that led her to attempt to murder Tsubasa. To everyone's surprise, the reason behind her actions was not malicious, but instead deeply emotional and heartbreaking. In The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 23, it remains to be seen how Tsubasa will choose to proceed in light of this information.

The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 23 will follow Tsubasa learning to accept the truth about his family

Release date and time

Tsubasa as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha/Taizan 5)

Taizan 5's ongoing manga series will follow Tsubasa as he tries to grapple with the uncomfortable truths about his family. The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 23 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time 8:00 am, Sunday, May 7, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10:00 am, Sunday, May 7, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11:00 am, Sunday, May 7, 2023

British Summer Time - 4:00 pm, Sunday, May 7, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 5:00 pm, Sunday, May 7, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, May 7, 2023

Philippine Time - 11:00 pm, on Sunday, May 7, 2023

Japan Standard Time – 12:00 am, Monday, May 8, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, May 8, 2023

What to expect from The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 23?

Tsubasa and his grandpa (Image via Shueisha/Taizan 5)

Since there is probably no new time loop starting in The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 23, readers may finally witness Tsubasa coming to terms with yet another unpleasant family secret, which is his grandpa's Alzheimer's disease. This revelation was particularly shocking since Tsubasa deeply cares for his grandpa and believed him to be the only reliable figure in his family.

There are also a few pressing questions that readers hope to get answers for in The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 23, such as whether Sachie suffering from Alzheimer's was a mere red herring or a genuine plot point. There also remains the mystery of who Sota is.

However, things may start to take a turn for the better for Tsubasa, who has been avoiding the truth and remains trapped in a coma.

A brief summary of The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 22

The previous chapter introduced the start of a new loop, which Tsubasa's grandpa quickly realized was caused by something that had gone wrong in Fukui. Despite this, Tsubasa tried to conceal the fact that Sachie had attempted to push him off a cliff and end his life.

Eventually, Tsubasa came to the realization that he was the reason for the recurring loops and decided that he needed to disclose the truth. However, he needed some time to gather his thoughts before he could do so. When he finally did come clean to his grandpa, there was not much of a reaction.

Tsubasa then took it upon himself to research everything about Alzheimer's disease so that he could better understand Sachie. However, Sachie approached him and asked him to forget everything and continue dreaming.

At a later point, Tsubasa noticed a blackboard that his grandpa was maintaining, which was covered in scribbles that suggested the person who wrote them was struggling with memory issues. Additionally, Tsubasa noticed a spelling mistake in his own name. Thus, it was revealed that Tsubasa's grandpa was the one who was struggling with Alzheimer's disease.

