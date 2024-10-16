The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan episode 3 review: Alma Judikhali joins Noel as Blue Beyond is reborn

The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan episode 3 saw Noel Stollen take the first steps towards restoring his party Blue Beyond. Just as he began looking for members, Lightning Bite leader Wolf tried to recruit him. Moments later, Noel was presented with the opportunity to recruit quite possibly the strongest Scout.

The episode, titled The Real Deal, introduced fans to Alma Judikhali, the granddaughter of Alcor Judikhali, the founder and first chief of the Society of Assassins. This revelation added more depth and lore to the world of The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan anime, as Overdeath wasn't the only big figure in the series.

The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan episode 3 sees Noel recruit Alma

Noel Stollen as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film, Ga-Crew)

The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan episode 3 saw Noel Stollen recruit Alma Judikhali, the first member of the reborn Blue Beyond. The episode later saw Noel treating Alma to a meal.

During this, she revealed how she was rejected from the Society of Assassins, as the new leader had changed the Society's ways. They were seemingly set to become a government-affiliated organization switching from assassination to espionage missions.

While this information is trivial for now, it could be set up for a huge development in the future.

The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan episode 3 sees Noel test Alma's buff compatibility

Alma Judikhali as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film, Ga-Crew)

As fans would know, Noel Stollen was classed as a Talker. This meant he could give his party members momentary buffs, allowing them to exceed their capabilities. However, getting used to this took time. Hence, Noel tested Alma's compatibility with his buffs.

Surprisingly, Alma Judikhali took no time to get used to the buffs given to her by Noel. She far exceeded his expectations. The anime later saw the new Blue Beyond accepting their first mission for their goal to create the greatest clan.

The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan episode 3 review

Alma Judikhali as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film, Ga-Crew)

Felix Film and Ga-Crew have done a decent job adapting the anime's third episode. While the animation looks a bit botched in certain areas, the parts with Alma mostly looked good. Given that this episode was meant to introduce her to the fans, it made sense why the studio focused more on her. In addition, Yuu Serizawa's performance as Alma added depth and maturity to her character.

Final thoughts on The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan episode 3

Noel as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film, Ga-Crew)

The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan episode 3 saw the protagonist Noel Stollen and Alma Judikhali travel together toward the location of their first mission as the reborn Blue Beyond. With that in mind, fans can expect to see them working on the same in the next episode. While Alma is highly compatible with Noel's buffs, it is to be seen how she performs in a mission.

