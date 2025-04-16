My Hero Academia tends to be divisive, but there are few arguments as telling as the one concerning Deku and Koichi. With the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime adaptation currently airing, comparisons between the two have resurfaced, and not in a fair way. Deku's recklessness has been praised as courage, and Koichi has been called a coward for being cautious.

It's a strange double standard. Both of them are attempting to do the right thing, but only one gets praised for throwing himself into danger. The other? Criticized for considering before acting. This contrast isn't just about character difference, it reveals how distorted the fandom's conception of heroism can become.

Explaining how the My Hero Academia fandom has a major double standard for Deku & Koichi

Deku as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

The My Hero Academia fandom has long praised Izuku Midoriya for being a brave, selfless hero. But when Koichi Haimawari from My Hero Academia: Vigilantes acts with caution or fear, people call him a coward. That’s a double standard. It’s not about who does the right thing, it’s about how they do it. And for some reason, recklessness is treated like the only valid kind of heroism. This mindset is not just flawed—it’s dangerous.

Take Deku’s first real moment of heroism. Fans call Deku's attempt to save Bakugo from Sludge Villain inspiring, but what did it really achieve? Deku had no Quirk, he had no plan and acted on emotion alone. The villain wasn’t neutralized because of his actions. In fact, he made the situation worse.

Deku against Sludge Villain (Image via Bones)

His interference caused All Might to step in again. That wasn’t part of any strategy, it was pure luck. Deku could have died, the villain could have harmed others again. And yet, the fandom saw Deku as a rising star from that moment.

Now compare that to Koichi. His approach is careful. He thinks things through. He doesn’t rush blindly into danger unless he knows there’s no other choice. And still, he steps up when it counts. In several moments across Vigilantes, Koichi helps civilians, distracts villains, and protects lives.

He doesn't have a flashy Quirk—he isn’t trained in a hero school—he learns by living, failing, and growing. His journey is one of steady development. But fans criticize him for not being bold enough. They mock him for being scared. Yet Deku was scared too—more than once.

Koichi runs aways from villains (Image via Bones)

The sludge villain incident isn’t just a plot point. It’s a perfect case study. Deku didn’t win, and he didn’t outsmart the villain. He was saved, but somehow, he’s seen as more heroic than Koichi, who has outmaneuvered threats with intelligence and heart.

Koichi stopped the villain Number 6 multiple times by planning carefully and acting with purpose. He wasn't rewarded with praise or power. He was underestimated, ignored, and pushed to the sidelines. Deku, on the other hand, got One for All. His reckless moment became his origin story.

The fandom celebrates sacrifice. But it punishes responsibility. Koichi is cautious, not because he lacks courage, but because he values life, his and others’. He doesn’t get the luxury of plot armor. He knows that one mistake could end him. That awareness doesn’t make him weak. It makes him real. Yet, he’s often left out of hero conversations.

Koichi as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

People argue that Deku and Koichi are “different.” But are they? Both were civilians initially, both experienced fear, both spotted someone in need, and both decided to take action. Their thought process was the same. The only difference is in their rewards. Deku acted impulsively and gained everything.

The anime has always attempted to challenge the bystander effect. It inspires action rather than watching. But in doing that, it sometimes idealizes irrationality. Deku's decision to leap into a futile situation is considered morally better.

Deku as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

But this same thinking is what makes people hesitate in real life. No one wants to act if they might just become another victim—that’s the irony. The show wants us to overcome fear, but it also punishes any character who doesn’t ignore it completely.

This double standard sends a bad message. It says that only irresponsible courage matters. That being smart and thinking things through makes you less of a hero. But true heroism is about knowing risks and still deciding to assist. Koichi is the very definition of that. He is owed more respect.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia fans tend to forget how unfairly Koichi is treated concerning Deku. They both demonstrate courage in different ways, yet only one receives praise for it. Koichi thinks before acting, and that should be respected, not downplayed.

Bravery does not come solely in the form of recklessness. Thoughtful, cautious heroes such as Koichi are equally worthy of praise. The fandom needs to stop confusing danger and heroism.

