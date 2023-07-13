The Story of a Scary Consignee manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

There is always something new coming out in the anime and manga world every so often, and one such manga has recently dropped, titled The Story of a Scary Consignee manga. The manga series by Yorima Riyo is one of Pixiv's most popular offerings. After being serialized and published for the first time on June 16, 2023, the series has grown very popular.

There are some who are interested in manga and curious to know how they can read it. Fortunately, readers in other nations have a completely legal method to keep up with The Story of a Scary Consignee manga and catch up on the official release. The plot of the series is incredibly captivating, and readers frequently praise it on social media platforms.

Everything that you need to know about The Story of a Scary Consignee manga

Where to read

Kushi @KushiKuritikaru First chapter of “The Story of a Scary Consignee” has been translated/scanned



A food delivery guy working in the countryside receives an order. When he reaches the address, he discovers a tall and intimidating woman. However, as the story unfolds, he eventually discovers… First chapter of “The Story of a Scary Consignee” has been translated/scannedA food delivery guy working in the countryside receives an order. When he reaches the address, he discovers a tall and intimidating woman. However, as the story unfolds, he eventually discovers… https://t.co/iAAtO3xd3Q

Yorima Riyo's manga The Story of a Scary Consignee debuted on June 16, 2023. The series is serialized in the online publication website Pixiv (a Japanese online community for artists). Since June 2023, the manga series has been serialized in digital format.

Furthermore, the manga's creator posts a new chapter every Friday to their official Twitter account. The Story of a Scary Consignee currently has three chapters, the most recent of which was released on July 7, 2023. The next chapter will likely be published on July 14.

Readers can thus read the first three chapters for free on Pixiv's official website and the creator's official Twitter account. Fortunately, readers from other countries can also read the manga in English, thanks to Setsu Scans, which published the first chapter of the manga in English translation on July 9. The second chapter's English translation is expected to be released on July 16.

Plot of the manga

A still from the manga (Image via Yorima Riyo/Twitter)

The Story of a Scary Consignee follows an introverted part-time food delivery guy working in the countryside. He receives a food delivery order one day, but when he gets to the delivery address, he finds that the recipient is a tall, intimidating woman. As a result, as soon as he delivers the order, he runs away, frightened to approach the woman.

However, as he runs, the same woman orders another order. Now, determined to speak properly while giving the order, the delivery guy returns to the address for the second time. However, as he converses with the woman, his life will likely change forever.

A still from The Story of a Scary Consignee manga (Image via Yorima Riyo/Twitter)

Here is how Setsu Scans describes the manga:

"An introverted part-time food delivery guy working in the countryside receives a food delivery order. When he reaches the delivery address, he discovers that the recipient is a tall and intimidating woman. However, as the story unfolds, he eventually discovers…"

What to expect from The Story of a Scary Consignee manga?

The Story of a Scary Consignee manga (Image via Yorima Riyo/Twitter)

The Story of a Scary Consignee is a fantastic rom-com manga, so viewers can anticipate plenty of romance, comedy, and slice-of-life scenes. Given the series' emphasis on the deliveryman and the intimidating woman, it is likely that their character growth will take center stage.

The fact that the main character is a delivery man means that viewers can anticipate the appearance of several new characters. Also, since the focus seems to be on the delivery guy, his adventures, and the fact that he met his idol, it will be interesting to see how things will pan out.

Still from the manga (Image via Yorima Riyo/Twitter)

Furthermore, readers will also become engrossed in the manga due to Yorima's captivating artwork, which features intricate illustrations that perfectly capture both the upbeat and natural atmosphere of the story and the expressions of each character. Thus, the manga series will probably be a generally positive one.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes