The Survey Corps members' mental fortitude in Attack on Titan was both a strength and a curse

Attack on Titan never hesitated to show the way harsh survival was in the story, particularly for the Survey Corps' members. They were supposed to give up everything, including their own sanity, all in the name of humanity's tomorrow. Individuals like Levi possessed an immense level of resolve, relentlessly moving forward into and through unspeakable loss without ever visibly flinching.However, beneath the weight of that social responsibility rested an insufferable sadness. The soldiers endured through sheer mental strength, yet they also bore that burden without any support. To some degree, the very fortitude that made them heroes was also the same determination that strangled any potential for healing.Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer. Why the Survey Corps' strong minds in Attack on Titan were both a gift and a burden, explainedIn Attack on Titan, the Survey Corps relied on individuals' mental strength to survive; however, this often came at the cost of an extraordinary level of suffering. The soldiers had no choice but to endure constant grief and despair. The Titans were much more than combatants; they served as constant reminders that humanity could be wiped out at any moment.To continue to fight under such duress required a steady will. That mental fortitude allowed them to make impossible decisions and keep moving forward when everything else around them fell apart. It is what made them humanity's last hope.Levi Ackerman lost countless comrades fighting Titans (Image via MAPPA/WiT Studio)Levi Ackerman is the embodiment of this strength. He lost several people, such as Farlan, Isabel, Petra, Erwin, Hange, and countless others, and yet never let himself crumble. His calmness and composure were not born of peace of mind, but of sheer necessity.There was no time to mourn, no space to feel. Battle after battle, Levi suppressed his agony and pushed on. This ability made him an unbeatable soldier and a legend of discipline, but it also made him a person who had to bear a burden no one could behold.Hange as seen in Attack on Titan anime (Image via MAPPA)The same was true for others in the Survey Corps. Erwin led these missions that killed hundreds, all in pursuit of a dream he couldn't even confess. Hange laughed amidst terror as they tried to comprehend the Titans and friends they watched die.Their mental resilience was a blessing because it kept them going. It was a curse because it did not leave room for healing. They could not mourn or weep without risking morale. Over time, this hardened them but also separated them from their emotions. Some became used to the pain. Others concealed it effectively.Final thoughtsThe mental fortitude of the Survey Corps was a blessing and a curse. It enabled them to retain their sanity while contending with the monstrous horror of war. It allowed them to stand tall and lead in the face of hopelessness, and it compelled them to fight when things seemed hopeless.But that very strength demanded silence and emotional sacrifice. It helped them carry on, but never in a way that hindered their healing. For the heroes of Attack on Titan, survival meant enduring silence, and that was the real tragedy.Related links:Who is Zeke Yeager in Attack on Titan? ExplainedWho is Attack on Titan mangaka?My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 5 review