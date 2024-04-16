"This ain't it": Naruto fandom outraged after One Piece fan claims Gum-Gum Pistol to be more iconic than Rasengan

Naruto and One Piece fans have been talking about which attack is more iconic between Rasengan and Luffy's Gum-Gum Pistol. Along with Bleach, these series were heralded as the Big Three of battle shonen in the 2000s, dominating sales, having popular anime adaptations, and also becoming extremely influential for future generations of mangaka, so comparisons were inevitable.

Naruto and One Piece fans also constantly attempt to one-up the other when it comes to comparisons and competing to see which series did what best. In that regard, there has been a recent discussion on X involving which is the most epic attack between Naruto's Rasengan and Luffy's Gum-Gum Pistol, which had a lot of opinions from both sides.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for these two series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and the people quoted, not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Naruto and One Piece fans discuss which series had the most iconic attack

A One Piece fan claimed on X that Luffy's Gum-Gum Pistol has become a lot more "iconic" than Naruto's Rasengan. The tweet garnered a lot of reactions. The vast majority of people asserted that the Rasengan is more epic, which makes sense since Luffy's Gum-Gum Pistol is not even his most-known attack.

"This is engagement bait, isn’t it? Because you know this is a bold face lie," one user mentioned.

"When you loose the Kamehameha debate so you have to fight for 3rd in the bracket," another person commented.

Others were a lot more vocal about how Luffy's Gum-Gum attacks have never been popular enough to be imitated by younger fans.

"I've NEVER seen anybody do the gomu gomu pistol lmao," a fan mentioned.

More takes on the matter

The Rasengan is extremely iconic (Image via Studio Pierrot).

The conversation online continued, with a lot of people mentioning how the Rasengan is far more remarkable than the Gum-Gum Pistol. It makes sense considering that the Rasengan became the ultimate attack by the protagonist of Masashi Kishimoto's series, while also having a notable design that made it very popular throughout the years.

However, some fans also commented that Luffy had to go past the Shadow Clones technique before even being able to compete with the Rasengan. This goes to show how legendary Kishimoto's original series is and the impact that it has had for so many years.

"Get it past shadow clone jutsu first," a fan wrote.

"Never heard of gum gum pistol but I’ve been hearing about rasengan for over 10 years man," another fan commented.

"I've never watched either , ik rasengan though," a user pointed out.

Luffy's attacks are still not that iconic (Image via Toei Animation).

It is also worth pointing out that Rasengan also had a lot more success in the West, which is something that the One Piece anime struggled with during the vast majority of the 2000s, even if it was extremely popular in Japan. This has also led to the Rasengan having a greater cultural impact.

Final thoughts

While fans can have a lot of different opinions, it is fair to say that Naruto's Rasengan is a lot more iconic than Luffy's Gum-Gum Pistol and the rest of his attacks. That is mostly due to the impact that the Rasengan had and the success of the anime all over the world.

