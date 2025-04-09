This attack should've killed Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen (& it isn't Gojo's 200% Hollow Purple)

Jujutsu Kaisen manga ended on September 30, 2024. The shonen manga ended with the demise of Ryomen Sukuna, who was defeated through the combined efforts of sorcerers. The crucial damage done to Sukuna might be through his Gojo's Hollow Purple, launched by Yuta. However, the technique that should have defeated the King of Curses could have been something even greater.

Yuji's domain expansion was hyped among fans for a very long time. However, not only did the manga end without giving the specifics of the sorcerer's domain expansion, but it wasn't even something that single-handedly defeated Sukuna. Moreover, this might also disrespect the technique itself, which the series titled the 'epitome of sorcery.'

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series and expresses the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Exploring why Itadori's domain expansion wasn't done justice

Yuji's domain expansion as seen in the manga (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen final chapter saw Itadori Yuji awakening his domain expansion (unnamed) a few chapters after he awakened the same cursed technique as Sukuna, Shrine. After a brief conversation in the domain expansion, the ideologies of these two sorcerers collided as Sukuna's control of Fushigoro's body started weakening.

On the other side of the battlefield, Kugisaki Nobara was also revived. Fortunately, she had Sukuna's last finger in her possession. So, after a deadlock was achieved on the main battlefield, Kugisaki used her cursed technique, Resonance, on Sukuna's last finger, weakening Sukuna's control over Fushigoro even more.

The last encounter between Itadori and Sukuna (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Looking at Sukuna's condition, Itadori knew that Kugisaki was alive, which boosted his morale. So, with a singular punch, Itadori pushed Sukuna out of Fushigoro's body. Sukuna was reduced to a small mass without a host, befitting the evil deeds he had committed since his resurrection. Soon after this, Sukuna was reduced to ashes, which marked the triumph of the cursed sorcerers.

Before Itadori awakened his cursed technique, Yuta returned to the battlefield as Gojo Satoru through Kenjaku's cursed technique. During this time, Yuta managed to land a 200% Hollow Purple on the King of Curses, which proved fruitful during the start of Jujutsu Kaisen's Shinjuku Showdown Arc. So, fans title Yuta as the main sorcerer who led to the demise of the King of Curses.

While this might be true, things should have turned out another way. Yuji's domain expansion might be one of the most awaited awakenings fans have anticipated since he started using the cursed technique. This was because 'domain expansion' is the epitome of sorcery, and only the strongest achieve it, thus leading to the anticipation around the protagonist to awaken it.

Itadori Yuji and Ryomen Sukuna inside the protagonist's domain expansion (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

However, the series failed to deliver Itadori's moment correctly. Not only was Itadori's domain expansion underwhelming, given how the series only explained its basics, but it wasn't as overpowered as the fans expected.

Being the central protagonist, Itadori deserved the spotlight. However, Sukuna was defeated through the combined efforts of the protagonist trio, even though Itadori's domain expansion should have been enough, given the lore established around this cursed technique.

Analysis and final thoughts

While it might still be in the back of fans' minds that Itadori's domain expansion might be overpowered, the fact that Gege Akutami failed to build more lore around the protagonist's cursed technique makes it a true disappointment. Fans could consider this part of Gege's rushed writing or just a blunder that might have cost the series its good reputation during weekly release.

About the author Umer Umer is an anime and manga expert at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Biotechnology. He chose to deviate from his original career path due to his love for anime, and wishes to encourage more people to experience the genre through his work. He has previously worked at niche anime-centered media website Anime Senpai for around 1.5 years.



Umer believes in cross-checking facts with official sources and strives to produce well-rounded articles through thorough research. He is a fan of anime series like 'Made in Abyss,' 'One Piece,' and 'Clannad,' and also loves indulging in manga including 'Monster,' 'Yotsubato!,' and any series by Junji Ito. He admires 'One Piece' author Eiichiro Oda and is inspired by how he intricately weaves a narrative and seamlessly connects loose links.



Apart from immersing himself in a wide array of anime and manga, Umer also collects physical copies of manga series to support his favorite authors. When he's not working, he enjoys reading classic literature and watching soccer. Know More