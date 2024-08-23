Jujutsu Kaisen reveals how Yuta copied Sukuna's Shrine, and it involves Yuji

Jujutsu Kaisen has finally answered one of its burning questions regarding Yuta Okkotsu using Ryomen Sukuna's Shrine technique. Fans will remember that in chapter 250, Yuta surprised every reader by closing the distance between him and Sukuna before uttering the words "Cleave."

Following that, the fandom buzzed with how Yuta copied Sukuna's Cursed Technique (CT). Numerous theories have made rounds since then, speculating this very concern. The most popular theory suggested that Yuta had Rika consume Sukuna's final finger, which enabled him to Copy the technique.

However, from the most recent chapter, Yuji Itadori was the key to Yuta copying Sukuna's Shrine, and now it makes complete sense.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji was the key to Yuta copying Sukuna's Shrine

Jujutsu Kaisen's most recent chapter explained that Sukuna's final finger was not consumed to enable Yuta to copy Shrine. Rather, it was Yuji's finger. The past few chapters have cleverly shown Yuji's hands. If looked closely, he seems to be missing two fingers, not one.

It is already known that one of his fingers was taken away by Sukuna when he fed it to Megumi Fushiguro to take over his body. But why was a second finger missing? The answer is simple — Yuta had Rika consume one of Yuji's fingers. Sukuna and Yuji shared the same body, which led to the former's CT being engraved in Yuji's body. This explains why Yuji can use Soul Dismantle.

More importantly, it points to Yuta bluffing Sukuna as he had used Yuji's finger to copy Shrine. The rationale behind such a move is also revealed, thanks to an intriguing conversation between Yuta and Gojo Satoru.

Yuta Okkotsu (Image via MAPPA)

During one of their training sessions, Yuta asked Gojo to allow Rika to consume Sukuna's final finger and Copy Shrine. However, Gojo refused, and with good reason. Jujutsu Kaisen then goes on to divulge key information about Copy. Firstly, just one finger wouldn't be enough to analyze Sukuna's Shrine. Previously, even though Yuta used Toge Inumaki's Cursed Speech, he needed the boy's input.

Secondly, Copying a strong CT (from someone like Sukuna) required the part consumed to be fatal to the target. A single finger was definitely not that. Thirdly, Rika consuming a part of the target would be rendered useless if the target regenerated their lost part through modern science or the Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT).

Considering these reasons, using Sukuna's final finger to fuel Copy would've been unwise. Instead, Yuji's body being engraved with Sukuna's CT meant consuming Yuji's finger would work better, and it did. Moreover, Yuji did not use RCT to regenerate this lost finger; hence, Sukuna's Shrine in Copy remained active.

Final thoughts

Gojo Satoru (Image via MAPPA)

This instance is a great example of Gojo's foresight. Refusing to allow Yuta to use Sukuna's last finger as fuel for Copy was a great move in the long run. Further, Yuta using Yuji's finger instead enabled Team Jujutsu High to hold on to the final connection to Sukuna.

Hence, thanks to this sharp thinking, Nobara Kugisaki was able to contribute significantly to the Shinjuku Showdown. Considering how Nobara's CT works and Sukuna keeping Megumi's soul suppressed, holding on to his last finger was genius.

With no knowledge of where it might be, Sukuna is finally looking helpless and feels desperation, a sight Yuji and the others have been longing to witness.

