This Bleach character should've beaten Yhwach (& the mirky origins of his powers prove it)

There are numerous characters in Bleach, and Tite Kubo gives each of them unique abilities. These Bleach characters also have different personalities, which adds to the world-building aspect of the show. Aside from the top-tier action, these are the reasons this show is so popular and has gained worldwide recognition from fans.

When we talk about Bleach characters, there is one person in particular that fans often discuss - Yhwach. He is incredibly overpowered in the manga series, which the anime-only viewers will witness as the Thousand Year Blood War arc ends.

One Bleach character should have beaten Yhwach but failed to do so. This character is none other than Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto. Let’s understand why fans have reason to believe this and the necessary conditions for this scenario.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the concluding events of the Bleach manga series.

Yamamoto: The Bleach character who could potentially defeat Yhwach

Before we get into this topic, it is essential to note that Yhwach was defeated initially in the manga. Ichigo Kurosaki managed to do this, but fans will agree that it also took a considerable amount of plot armor for him to do so. Yhwach was so powerful that it required Tite Kubo’s intervention.

Therefore, it is important to understand that Yhwach is a Bleach character who is flawed from the time he was created simply because he was too overpowered to be defeated through a series of events that took place organically.

Yamamoto is a compelling Bleach character whom even Yhwach acknowledged. The latter stated that Yamamoto was mighty in his prime. His Bankai is so strong that it can easily remove objects and people from existence.

With such powers in his arsenal, it isn’t surprising to see the main antagonist appreciate the skilled Shinigami. His Bankai abilities, paired with the 2000-odd years of combat experience, act as massive sources of his strength in this hypothetical fight.

However, can Yamamoto beat Yhwach in his prime? The possibility isn’t a total zero; he could beat the antagonist under certain conditions. One of the smartest things that Yhwach did was steal Yamamoto’s Bankai because he knew just how problematic a tool was in his arsenal. This was a very strategic move, and this in itself is an indication of the threat Yamamoto posed to Yhwach.

If Yamamoto was in his prime, he could have been the character that defeated Yhwach. However, one more condition needs to be met for him to defeat the antagonist. If Yhwach didn’t have his Almighty abilities, there is a slight possibility that Yamamoto could defeat Yhwach at the end of the series.

Even then, Tite Kubo must give some plot armor to Yamamoto and use bizarre events to beat Yhwach. It certainly won’t be a straightforward win for the Shinigami in this case.

However, Ichihgo Kurosaki was the Bleach character who managed to deal the killing blow in the manga series.

