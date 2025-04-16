This legendary pirate may be an ex-Holy Knight in One Piece (& it's not Shanks)

One Piece is driving into its final saga, and the Holy Knights are more significant than ever expected. Their position is not merely symbolic or ceremonial—they hold actual power, power so formidable that they can intimidate even rebellious kingdoms. Though the existing members, such as Shamrock and Gunko, are causing waves throughout Elbaph, what is most revealing is the fact that the origins of the group go deeper than imagined.

This has generated the theory that Rocks D. Xebec, one of the most feared pirates in history, was once a Holy Knight himself, long before Loki was even a consideration. If such is the case, this would mean Rocks was not only a powerhouse among pirates but a person that the Celestial Dragons once entrusted with authority.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion. It includes spoilers from the manga.

Explaining how one legendary pirate may be an ex-Holy Knight in One Piece

Rocks D. Xebec as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece has finally begun to unravel the mystery of the Holy Knights, and it turns out that their authority and influence could go as far back in history as anyone could possibly imagine. While all the attention has centered on existing members such as Shamrock and Gunko, a darker theory has emerged—that ties the Holy Knights with historical figure Rocks D. Xebec, a legendary pirate.

Fans have always wondered where Rocks was from, how he learned so much, and why his philosophy directly conflicted with the Celestial Dragons. But what if the explanation is simple: Rocks used to be one of them—a former Holy Knight, maybe one of their strongest.

Shamrock as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

In the latest One Piece chapter, Prince Loki said that if he had met the Holy Knights sooner, he would have probably been the King of the World. That one sentence strongly suggests that the Holy Knights are kingmakers. If that's the case, then it logically follows that someone as ambitious and strong as Rocks would have run into them.

Chances are that he was part of their ranks right from the early stages of life—maybe even before he was forming a team of powerful pirates and establishing the crew. Just like how Blackbeard gained entrance to Whitebeard Pirates, Rocks may have gained entrance into the Holy Knights to prepare himself for something far bigger.

Celestial Dragons as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

But why would the Holy Knights, or the Celestial Dragons, hire someone like Rocks? The explanation is something he could offer. Rocks may have been useful to the World Government in some tactical way.

He could have led conquests for them, been an enforcer on brutal campaigns, or provided them hints towards vicious arts the World Government was unaware of but wanted to harness their power. We already see Blackbeard heading in the same direction, manipulating celestial resources and playing on global conflicts. Rocks may have set the path for him decades ago.

Rocks may have infiltrated the Holy Knights to acquire knowledge, learn forbidden abilities, or gain access to the power circle of the World Government. His game plan? To become the King of the World. And this One Piece theory gains more traction when you take into consideration his sudden rise and demise.

Rocks Pirates facing Garp and Roger (Image via Shueisha)

Why would someone like Rocks be involved in the God Valley Incident otherwise, unless it was something personal or political? The setup seems too deliberate, like he was brought in or led into that encounter. The spilling of top-secret information could be the reason why the World Government went against him.

This brings King Harold into consideration. If Rocks had been a Holy Knight, Harold might have been his best friend or even his contact. Elbaph's royal lineage might be related to the Holy Knights, and Harold might have been the one revealing World Government secrets to Rocks.

This would account for Rocks' appearance at Elbaph during the present One Piece storyline—he might have unresolved business with Harold personally or the remnants of the information they shared earlier.

King Harold as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

Rocks' familiarity with World Government secrets likely provided him with sufficient leverage to leave the Holy Knights without being eliminated. Consider Doflamingo, who forced the Celestial Dragons to grant him untouchable status through blackmail with the information about the National Treasure of Mary Geoise.

Rocks may have possessed something worse, something the Celestials couldn't afford to reveal to the world. That is why he was not hunted as soon as he turned against them but rather permitted to establish power on Hachinosu, also known as the Pirate Island.

Hachinosu or Beehive (Image via Toei Animation)

Eventually, something was taken from Beehive—possibly by the World Government—to kill Rocks and ruin what he was constructing. That act might have started his revenge, setting the chain of events that led to the God Valley Incident.

The battle that day wasn't just pirate vs. government—it might have been a masterminded betrayal out of personal vendetta between a former knight and the corrupted throne he once served.

Final thoughts

In One Piece, Rocks D. Xebec's theory as a former Holy Knight tells fans more than his strength—it tells about his wisdom, ambition, and exposure to forbidden knowledge. If he was once one of the Celestial Dragons' most elite enforcers, then it would explain how he knew where to strike, what to hit, and how to move the strings of world powers.

His connection with King Harold and Elbaph provides a deeper dimension, with political betrayals from within. And much like the actions of Doflamingo, Rocks most likely employed sensitive information to protect themselves until they stole from him, igniting the God Valley Incident and altering history forever.

