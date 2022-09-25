Toei under fire as One Piece fandom is enraged after terrible Eustass Kid animation

A couple of hours ago, Toei Animation released One Piece episode 1034, which contained one of the most awaited scenes of Captain Eustass Kid. After looking for Big Mom for many episodes, the red-haired man was finally able to locate the Yonko and slammed her against the floor of Onigashima.

This moment in the manga is one of the most acclaimed Kid feats of all time, as Oda made it look stunning and epic with his art style. Sadly, the same cannot be said about the anime adaptation, which disregarded all the details Oda put into the scene when bringing the panel to life. The fandom immediately started flaming Toei Animation for their depiction of Kid in the latest One Piece episode.

Continue reading to learn more about how the fanbase reacted to this oversight by Toei.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece anime series.

One Piece fans claim Toei hates Kid after the lackluster adaptation of one of his best moments

The original manga panel (Image via Shueisha)

Since the release of One Piece episode 1034 earlier today, fans of the franchise, especially Kid stans, have been criticizing Toei for the depiction of Kid’s attack. In the manga, Eustass’ Punk Gibson was drawn by Oda with spectacular detail, making it one of the most iconic moments of the redhead. This panel worked perfectly in showing the reader how powerful the captain is.

Sadly, in the latest episode of the One Piece anime, Kid’s attack had none of the details of the original manga panel. In the episode, Eustass Kid simply grabs Big Mom and throws her to the ground. The scene is over in milliseconds, making it seem like Kid’s special move was nothing more than a mere common attack.

The anime adaptation (Image via Toei Animation)

This outraged fans, as the original manga panel and the anime adaptation looked nothing alike. In the manga, Kid’s Punk Gibson is the central focus of the scene, with a close-up shot of how powerful and destructive the spectacular move is, while in the anime, the attack is witnessed from far away, as if it was not an important moment for the anime character.

Kid himself was not even present in the scene, as he was controlling the metallic arm from afar. The fandom was angered at Toei for how disrespectful this scene was, not only to Kid but also to the original manga.

How is the One Piece fandom reacting?

Some of the complaints found on Twitter (Image via Sportskeeda)

After witnessing the scene, fans immediately took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the scene, simply venting their frustrations with the way the scene was handled by comparing it to the original manga panel. When seen side by side, one can see that the anime truly did not do justice to such an amazing moment.

Geo @Geo_AW Toei animating Luffy vs animating kidd Toei animating Luffy vs animating kidd https://t.co/Tu8zwEYp8I

Some fans preferred to cope with humor, calling out Toei Animation for their preferential treatment of certain One Piece characters. They stated noticing most of the animation budget often going to characters like Luffy or Zoro. Meanwhile individuals from the manga like Kid are left with almost nothing.

The issue worsened after fans remembered that in last week’s episode of One Piece, Kid was given one of the best-looking scenes in the franchise. Unfortunately, this moment is noncanonical to the manga and had no significance for Kid’s character.

Is this truly Toei Animation’s fault?

Fans defending Toei (Image via Sportskeeda)

As the controversy continued to spread on Twitter, a significant number of fans came to Toei’s rescue with proof that the studio was not at fault. One Piece episode 1034 was not animated by Toei Animation, as the episode was outsourced to another smaller studio, named Bridge. While Toei was directly involved and owns the rights to the episode, they were not the ones to work on the animation.

The people at Studio Bridge were the ones who decided to remove the details and change the perspective of Kid’s scene. But Toei executives were the ones who greenlit the episode, meaning that they were aware of how the scene looked, before it aired.

Final thoughts

Kid as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece is a series with a huge amount of epic, beloved, and thrilling moments. Oda has been working tirelessly for decades to give fans the best experience possible. Sadly, this same effort does not always translate well into the anime adaptation. Toei has received criticism for the animation of the series in the past, and Kid’s scene will not be the last time this occurs.

Fans can now only hope that the animation studio has learned its lesson from the backlash and will now be more cautious when releasing an episode that contains a fan-favorite moment.

