8 best anime characters who wear hats, ranked

Anime characters may wear hats for a variety of reasons. For some, it's just for fashion's sake. Alternatively, these characters may also wear them for symbolism. It doesn't matter which of the two reasons is more relevant for this list.

The most important detail is that the characters are iconic within some anime communities. Not only that, but the quality of their personality is also another factor to consider.

Note: This article will limit entries to one character per series to avoid obvious One Piece bloat.

Ranking eight of the most notable anime characters donning a hat

8) Esdeath (Akame ga Kill!)

A happy Esdeath (Image via White Fox)

Starting this list is the most niche option. Esdeath is one of the main villains in Akame ga Kill, and it's no surprise that she's one of the most popular characters in the show. She has an excellent design, which includes a simple officer hat, thus making her eligible for a list like this one.

Esdeath is extremely bloodthirsty and dominant, meaning that she tends to attract quite a few divisive discussions pertaining to her character. Some anime fans find her abhorrent, while others are more than glad to overlook that.

She's a heinous villain, but a memorable one at the same time.

7) Juvia Lockser (Fairy Tail)

One of her many outfits (Image via A-1 Pictures)

One of the most popular characters in the Fairy Tail anime is Juvia Lockser. She was a member of the Element 4 team before it disbanded and would later become more famously associated with Gray Fullbuster as his primary love interest.

One interesting aspect of her design is that she's usually seen with a hat. In fact, she's actually worn a few different ones across the series (usually one similar to her original Papakha). Given that Juvia is a part of the Fairy Tail guild and is important in a popular series, it would only be fair to put her somewhere on a list like this one.

Plus, mastery over water is always a cool ability.

6) Koenma (YuYu Hakusho)

His first outfit in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Koenma's appearance is that of a toddler, yet he's over 600 years old. He's predictably very wise and understanding of the world around him, but still displays childish tantrums and hates being called a toddler.

One of the most noticeable aspects of his design is that he wears a large hat with "Jr" written on it where his forehead would be. It is vital to note that only his toddler form wears that hat. His adult form doesn't have it at all. Still, YuYu Hakusho fans see him in his toddler form a lot during the first half of the show.

As far as his role in the anime goes, he's basically responsible for giving Yusuke assignments.

5) Megumin (KonoSuba)

Megumin posing (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba is a very charming anime series full of colorful characters, one of whom is Megumin. This Arch Wizard is exceptionally popular within the series. She's a Chūnibyō who is best known for being capable of inflicting one massive explosion before becoming completely useless for the remainder of the day.

She dons a strange-looking wizard hat, making her a good candidate for this list. Not to mention, she has a huge fanbase. It also helps that she's a funny character with a very simple yet effective gimmick.

4) Ash Ketchum (Pokemon)

Ash and his Pikachu (Image via OLM, Inc)

As far as casual anime icons go, there is no denying that Ash Ketchum is one of the best and most recognizable characters out there. He's been the face of the Pokemon anime alongside his partner Pikachu for nearly two and a half decades now.

His design is based on Red from the video games, although it is worth noting that his outfit has changed a bit throughout the seasons. The one constant is that he always wears a hat.

It's not just for show, either. In the early seasons, Ash would turn his hat backward and throw a Pokeball, giving his bouts a little bit of extra flare.

3) Kisuke Urahara (Bleach)

He's a very good fighter (Image via Pierrot)

Speaking of characters with a good fanbase, Kisuke Urahara is an excellent fighter who's also frequently seen with a hat. His headgear has green and white stripes that really stick out in the Shinigami world. Still, he's a great character full of charisma and intelligence.

At the same time, he's a bit goofy in an entertaining way. This makes him an eccentric figure who can immediately grab a viewer's attention. It's also great that his inventions help Ichigo and company, not to mention his fun chemistry with another fan favorite in Yoruichi.

As amazing as Kisuke is, the next two characters are undeniably more iconic and popular.

2) Jotaro Kujo (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

The series' most iconic protagonist (Image via David Production)

Some anime fans would say part three is when JoJo's Bizarre Adventure really kicked it up a notch. The main protagonist is arguably the most recognizable JoJo: Jotaro Kujo. One interesting aspect regarding his design that has drawn much discussion throughout the years is the question related to where his hat ends.

When one looks at his design, it seems as though his hair just meshes into it so seamlessly. Besides that interesting debate, it's worth mentioning that Jotaro has appeared in several parts within JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to the point that he's become the most prevalent JoJo in the series.

Given his immense popularity, ranking him this high would only be fair.

1) Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

The iconic straw hat (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece has a multitude of characters who could qualify for this list. However, there is none more iconic than the captain of the Strawhat Pirates. Unlike many other anime hats, his is exceptionally important to the series.

Both Gol D. Roger and Shanks have worn it, and it's now in Luffy's possession. His own pirate crew is even named after this simple headgear. Other characters on this list have great hats, but Luffy's is undeniably the most significant.

It also helps that he comes from the most popular manga series of all time and is an icon in anime.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

