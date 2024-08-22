Twilight Out of Focus episode 8 review: A new romance begins while Mao and Hisashi continue to be absent

Twilight Out of Focus episode 8, titled Scumbag Boyfriend, was released on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The eighth episode of Tasogare Out Focus introduces new characters as the show continues to develop the supporting characters' story arcs.

This episode sets the stage for the romance between Rei, the third-year film club vice president, and Shion, a first-year who makes his debut here. Episode 8 thus marks the beginning of a new romantic storyline. Meanwhile, the main couple, Mao and Hisashi, are still absent from the spotlight.

This Twilight Out of Focus episode 8 review delves into the show's developing storyline, production quality, and the performances of the cast and crew. It offers a thorough analysis of how Studio Deen is advancing the series and evaluates the overall appeal of the show.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Twilight Out of Focus episode 8.

Twilight Out of Focus episode 8 review: New characters enter the narrative as the third couple, Shion and Rei's romance begins

Twilight Out of Focus episode 8: A brief synopsis

Twilight Out of Focus episode 8 begins with a new character, first-year student Shion Yoshino's monologue. The story then follows his experience joining the film club. Despite having no interest in films, Shion joins to find a boyfriend. Rei advises him to leave if that's his only reason.

The episode shifts focus to Shion's journey through various high school clubs in search of a boyfriend, with no success. As time passes, Shion grows increasingly frustrated and complains to his roommate, Kirito Kujo, who invites him to the film club. After watching a club DVD, he decides to join.

Shion in this episode (Image via Studio Deen)

Back in the present, he tries to justify his reason for joining, and Giichi welcomes him. Later, Shion is left alone when Kirito is pulled away by other members. Feeling out of place, he breaks down and starts crying, blaming Rei, who coincidentally enters the scene.

After discussing Shion's troubles, Rei comforts him with a kiss and agrees to be his boyfriend. Surprised yet delighted, Shion agrees. Later at the dorm, Shion shares his achievement with Kirito, who questions whether he'll stay in the club now that he's reached his goal.

The next day, Mao praises Shion for his efforts, leading him to decide to stay a bit longer. However, Shion later complains to Kirito that Rei isn't responding to his messages. The following day, Shion searches for Rei in the third-year classroom but instead meets Rei's friends – Jin and others, who suggest he should break up with Rei.

Shion with Kirito (Image via Studio Deen)

Initially confused, Shion soon realizes that Rei only became his boyfriend to drive him away from the film club. Despite this, Shion is still infatuated with Rei and decides to continue the relationship to avoid returning to his previous search for a boyfriend and to impress his middle school friends.

The episode concludes with Shion determined to try to change Rei while considering the possibility of finding a better partner in the future.

Twilight Out of Focus episode 8: Production, narrative, animation, soundtracks, and voice acting: A criticism

Studio Deen maintains high production quality in Twilight Out of Focus Episode 8, delivering an entertaining and visually appealing installment. The episode captivates viewers with its masterful storytelling, strong narrative direction, and stunning animation. The new characters, Shion and Kirito, feature catchy and appealing designs.

The cast continues to deliver outstanding performances, with Soma Saito as Shion and Takuya Eguchi as Rei particularly standing out for their skillful portrayals. The impressive soundtrack and background music further enhance the overall experience.

Rei consoles Shion (Image via Studio Deen)

The narrative direction in Twilight Out of Focus episode 8 is noteworthy. The addition of more new characters and the development of the side characters' arcs enriches the plot further. This episode marks the beginning of the third couple's romance in the BL, bringing the total to three couples introduced within just eight episodes of the anime.

However, with Twilight Out of Focus episode 8, the main couple, Mao and Hisashi's romance has been absent for four consecutive episodes. Mao appears briefly in some scenes while Hisashi is absent.

Shion in episode 8 (Image via Studio Deen)

While the narrative remains engaging with the introduction of new characters and budding romances, the main couple's prolonged absence might disrupt the narrative flow.

Viewers may miss seeing Mao and Hisashi onscreen, and with only four episodes left in the season, this lack of focus on them could negatively impact the show's impression on fans.

Final thoughts

In summary, Twilight Out of Focus episode 8 is an engaging and entertaining installment that offers a compelling viewing experience, particularly with the introduction of a new romance.

However, with only four episodes remaining this season, it would be ideal for Studio Deen to reintegrate the main couple's romance into the narrative and provide updates on their relationship.

