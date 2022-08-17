Twitter goes crazy with Chainsaw Man Chapter 102 revealing Denji’s return

Chainsaw Man is finally back with a new chapter. While the chapter itself has received praise, its highlight was the return of a fan favorite character.

Not only does the new chapter bring to light the backstory of Asa Mikata, but it has also brought the main protagonist, Denji, back into the story. As Chainsaw Man finally enters the fight against the devils once again, fans have been sent into a frenzy.

In this regard, let’s take a look at the happenings of Chapter 102 and some of the crazy reactions from fans of the series on the significant comeback of Denji.

Denji back in action to fight against the devils

Denji's return has rekindled insane hype among fans as he faces off against a massive devil in the latest chapter of the manga. The main character has indeed changed since the last time he featured in the manga. This time around, he seems pretty unbothered when some of the bystanders end up losing their lives during their face-off.

The new cold-blooded appeal of the protagonist has seemingly had the perfect effect on the fanbase:

Chainsaw Man Unleashed @DenjiUnleashed THE PRODIGAL SON HAS RETURNED, CHAINSAW MAN... NO.. DENJI IS BACK BABYYYYY!!! LET'S GOOOOOOOOO THE PRODIGAL SON HAS RETURNED, CHAINSAW MAN... NO.. DENJI IS BACK BABYYYYY!!! LET'S GOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/vDZvhB8Hbl

Rivaille @RivailleNoah_ MY BOY DENJI IS BACK!!



Chainsaw Man Chapter 102 MY BOY DENJI IS BACK!!Chainsaw Man Chapter 102 https://t.co/HMI82KeQGg

miyayaa✿ @mossxian



I’m smiling like a damn idiot I missed him so much Chainsaw Man 102//I’m smiling like a damn idiot I missed him so much Chainsaw Man 102//I’m smiling like a damn idiot I missed him so much 😭💕 https://t.co/QOD7TC4Ppj

Oblivious @oblivibum Chainsaw Man is finally back for his debut in Chainsaw Man I missed my boy Denji so much Chainsaw Man is finally back for his debut in Chainsaw Man I missed my boy Denji so much https://t.co/i9T4dA4aPB

Kumi @D_Kumii Denji is finally back in Chainsaw Man after over 600 days Denji is finally back in Chainsaw Man after over 600 days https://t.co/AR7WzGUQyw

The bloodthirsty devil, who was chasing Asa, received no mercy from Denji during the gory fight that took place in Chapter 102. Furthermore, mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto’s efforts in the eye-catching detailed artwork is utterly mind-blowing.

fujimoto using the trolley problem and just letting denji ignore em both to save the cat is so fucking hilarious man // chainsaw man 102--------------fujimoto using the trolley problem and just letting denji ignore em both to save the cat is so fucking hilarious man https://t.co/FEEgtoyBLY

Denji saving the cat instead of showing any regard towards the bystanders is perhaps the event that has become the main talk among the fans of the series. However, this ruthlessness is indubitably the best attribute of the protagonist.

The Snack Bar Podcast @Snack_Bar_Pod This weeks chainsaw man was soooo good! Any thoughts on chainsaw man chapter 102? This weeks chainsaw man was soooo good! Any thoughts on chainsaw man chapter 102? https://t.co/UjnztVB0b5

Although it’s unclear whether the hero will stick around or wander off in the next chapter, Denji’s fight against the devil has been successful enough to hype up the series for good.

Are you excited to see Denji back in action? Let us know in the comments below!

