Twitter goes crazy with Chainsaw Man Chapter 102 revealing Denji’s return

Chainsaw Man is finally back with a new chapter. While the chapter itself has received praise, its highlight was the return of a fan favorite character.
Not only does the new chapter bring to light the backstory of Asa Mikata, but it has also brought the main protagonist, Denji, back into the story. As Chainsaw Man finally enters the fight against the devils once again, fans have been sent into a frenzy.
In this regard, let’s take a look at the happenings of Chapter 102 and some of the crazy reactions from fans of the series on the significant comeback of Denji.
Denji back in action to fight against the devils
Denji's return has rekindled insane hype among fans as he faces off against a massive devil in the latest chapter of the manga. The main character has indeed changed since the last time he featured in the manga. This time around, he seems pretty unbothered when some of the bystanders end up losing their lives during their face-off.
The new cold-blooded appeal of the protagonist has seemingly had the perfect effect on the fanbase:
The bloodthirsty devil, who was chasing Asa, received no mercy from Denji during the gory fight that took place in Chapter 102. Furthermore, mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto’s efforts in the eye-catching detailed artwork is utterly mind-blowing.
Denji saving the cat instead of showing any regard towards the bystanders is perhaps the event that has become the main talk among the fans of the series. However, this ruthlessness is indubitably the best attribute of the protagonist.
Although it’s unclear whether the hero will stick around or wander off in the next chapter, Denji’s fight against the devil has been successful enough to hype up the series for good.
Are you excited to see Denji back in action? Let us know in the comments below!