Twitter furious at Oda after One Piece Chapter 1050 fails to meet their expectations

With One Piece Chapter 1050 spoiler information having finally been leaked, fans of author Eiichiro Oda’s hit series have taken to Twitter to voice their complaints. While not every fan is disappointed with these latest developments, a significant chunk of the fanbase appears to be upset with how things seem to be playing out.

Much of the anger comes from One Piece Chapter 1050 seemingly marking the end of Luffy versus Kaido, with even the narrator announcing as such. However, there is one particular phrase in the narrator’s announcement that makes fans think that it isn’t quite over. It is probably best to wait for official confirmation before jumping to conclusions over the phrasing.

Follow along as this article breaks down Twitter’s reaction to One Piece Chapter 1050, as well as the reason behind this reaction.

One Piece Chapter 1050 divides Twitter fanbase in the wake of Luffy’s victory announcement

Twitter reactions

#ONEPIECE How would you feel if Kaido awakens and gets back up ?

As mentioned above, the latest One Piece Chapter 1050 spoilers have fans fuming over the latest Wano arc developments. While not everyone is upset with how the Onigashima Raid seems to be ending, there are certainly many who are unafraid of expressing their displeasure.

I thought if someone can compete with doffy as best antag it's kaido.. But as of now he isn't even Top 3. Anyways everything else looks pretty good.

1050

I thought if someone can compete with doffy as best antag it's kaido.. But as of now he isn't even Top 3. Anyways everything else looks pretty good.

1050

#ONEPIECE As much as I Love One Piece.... This being the end of kaido is.. Disappointing to say the least.

Many are disappointed with how underwhelming Kaido has felt thus far as an antagonist. One particular fan compared Kaido to Doflamingo on Twitter, recalling their belief that the former would be able to eclipse the latter as best antagonist. Assuming Kaido is indeed defeated, their wishes have certainly failed to come true.

#ONEPIECE1050 Oda's making it harder on purpose to outwit him and this whole thing might be a deliberate ploy for all we know to make it even more difficult for us to predict his next steps. I am starting to get lost now tho. But I don't believe or even feel this is done yet.

Others are expressing disappointment at not seeing the two Yonko use their Awakened Devil Fruit powers at any point during the Onigashima Raid. While some are theorizing that Kaido’s flame dragon form in the previous issue was his Awakening, Big Mom has given no indication of having used hers whatsoever.

Kaido can still and will awaken, this is even more likely now.



Kaido can still and will awaken, this is even more likely now.

#ONEPIECE1050 Before I go to bed. Just want to say something extremely important.

Fans who are satisfied with the ending seem ready to point out other aspects of the Onigashima Raid that were wrongly predicted, and done so with promises of certainty. While there is a point to be made in that argument, previous misfires don’t necessarily guarantee future mistakes. As a result, it’s a fallacy to assume that someone who was wrong previously will also be wrong this time.

#ONEPIECE1050 The same mfs that are saying Kaido is done are the ones that said Big Mom wasn't done because Luffy didn't fight her

Another point of contention for those who are satisfied with the apparent ending of the Onigashima Raid is the backtracking of fans who felt it wasn’t over yet. They seem to be amused that those who said nothing’s over until the narrator announces it are now waiting for next week’s issue, hoping that at least one of the two Yonko will get back up.

Funny

#ONEPIECE1050 So all week y'all been talking bout "unless the narrator says it it doesn't count", "it isn't over" and whatever else and now that the narrator officially announces it y'all get quiet and wanna wait till the chapter is fully released 🤣🤣

The predominant reaction of most One Piece fans on Twitter seems to be, however, disappointment and anger. These fans were incredibly hopeful for One Piece Chapter 1050, but now they are unsure as to whether the chapter will deliver what they want. While there is still time for one or both of the Yonko to get back up, that window of opportunity is indeed closing quickly.

In summation

Just took a selfie to show how hyped I am . The narrator confirmed luffy won?

While One Piece Chapter 1050 will certainly move the story along, it will probably not do so in a manner satisfactory to a majority of the series’ fanbase. Many readers are disappointed in this chapter apparently marking the end of Kaido and Big Mom, expecting a more grand performance from the former especially during the Wano arc.

The latest developments from the One Piece Chapter 1050 spoilers seem to indicate that not being the case. With the narrator’s announcement of Luffy’s victory, it seems more likely than not that One Piece Chapter 1050 will mark the end of the Kaido conflict, at least as it pertains to the Onigashima Raid if not overall.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

