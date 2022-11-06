Twitter reacts to Spy x Family Episode 18: Daybreak’s funny introduction

Anya's bad study habits and the introduction of a delusional spy made Spy x Family's episode 18 quite a treat to watch for many fans. The first half of the episode was about Anya studying hard for her midterms once she realized that she couldn't cheat with her mind-reading powers due to a new moon.

In the second half, viewers witness an incompetent spy who calls himself Daybreak. He tries to be Twilight's rival but almost fails miserably until Loid has to help him out. This Spy x Family episode has the usual classic charm that fans of the series know and love.

People interested in checking out what others thought of the episode may wish to peruse through some of the following reactions.

How fans reacted to Spy x Family Episode 18

First things first, readers who haven't seen Episode 18 should check it out on Crunchyroll. It's currently subtitled, although fans of the English Dub will have to wait a few weeks to see it. Either way, the general reception to Episode 18 has been overwhelmingly positive online.

Twitter reactions to Episode 18

Perhaps the most notable funny scene in Spy X Family's latest episode was Damian doing the infamous "Heh" face that Anya usually does. His friend even compliments him on looking almost as dumb as she does.

Unsurprisingly, it's gotten some good laughs online.

Episode 18 was essentially a collection of comedic moments. Some fans thought it was one of the funniest episodes in the series, with the above reaction including that thought in Spanish.

Anya asking, "What is Grammar?" to an inquiring Yuri who wondered how much she had learned was pretty amusing.

There were plenty of other funny moments in this episode. Sadly, one of them came at the expense of the family dog, Bond. He ate some of the cookies Yor baked and laid down shortly afterward.

Loid looks at him and carries on. The whole sequence was easy to miss if you weren't paying much attention to the dog.

The above Twitter posts are some of the many positive reactions to the entire episode. It's not as if these reactions are cherry-picked for the sake of showing positive takes on Episode 18. There genuinely weren't any popular criticisms of Daybreak's introduction and the other humorous moments exhibited here.

Speaking of Daybreak, the differences between him and Twilight are like night and day, which is appropriate given their nicknames. Daybreak is laughably incompetent at his job and has to rely on luck to escape certain predicaments, whereas Twilight masterfully plans and executes his strategies.

Such a difference between these two spies is notable when they try to alter some test scores in Spy x Family's latest episode.

On a related note, it was also amusing for many Spy x Family fans to see Anya study with Yuri, especially since he is so dedicated to his own sister, Yor. It's revealed that Anya did pass the exam, albeit barely.

Episode 19 is the next episode within the Spy x Family anime. Fans will be able to see it on Crunchyroll next Saturday, on November 12, 2022. The two titles for it are:

A Revenge Plot Against Desmond

Mama Becomes the Wind

It will be interesting to see how Spy x Family fans react to that episode next week.

