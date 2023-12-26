Twitter turns into overdrive as Beyblade fans reveal their favorite moments from the series

Beyblade is one of those anime series that every kid born in the 90s and 2000s came across during their childhood. The concept of a top was well explored, and its usage was pushed to its limits. Furthermore, the anime series featured some of the most visually appealing designs, as well as extremely advanced functional properties.

What made this anime so popular was that it was able to bring the Beyblades used in the anime series to life. Fans of the series could purchase their favorite ones and battle it out with their friends. The series also created various stadiums for fans to battle it out in real life.

Recently, fans of the series partook in conversations about the iconic series, leading to the resurgence of the anime on platforms like TikTok and X (formerly known as Twitter). Nostalgic fans of the anime took a trip down memory lane as they discussed some of the most memorable moments in the series. Here’s what the fanbase had to say about the anime series.

Fans recall Beyblade and discuss their favorite moments

First and foremost, a handful of netizens were confused since they didn’t know what Beyblade was or why it was being discussed. Some took the time to explain it, while others managed to offer the most hilarious explanations without any context. Fans were just happy to see that it was being discussed, and they fondly recalled some memorable days from their childhood.

Written and illustrated by Takao Aoki, the Beyblade manga was adapted into an anime in 2001, ushering in a period of intense real-life spinning top battles, encouraged by the on-screen battles between characters Tyson Granger, Kenny, Kai Hiwatari, and Ray Kon, among many others.

Fans are happy to see their favorite anime being discussed after years (Screengrab via X)

While fans discussed many fan favorites, there seemed to be one character in particular that dominated the discussions. It was none other than Ryuga, a character who was a part of the Beyblade: Metal Fusion series. He is popular since he was one of the prime antagonists of the series and had the infamous Meteo L-Drago.

The evolved version of it had the Spin Steal allowing it to collect rotational energy when it collides with other Beyblades. This was because Meteo L-Drago spun in an anti-clockwise direction while other tops spun in a clockwise direction.

Fans show their love for Ryuga (Screengrab via X)

Another character that seemed to captivate fans was Kai. He was in the original series and was a deuteragonist. Kai had a balance-type Beyblade known as the Dranzer, which had multiple iterations. He was someone who picked up this sport out of spite since his father chose it over his own son. One interesting fact about Kai is that he is a character who has been on more teams than anyone else in the series.

The Beyblade series continues to sell its tops, with dedicated fans collecting their favorite ones to this day.

It’s quite rare to see the anime community come together and have a discussion without having any petty squabbles on the internet. The Beyblade series' status as a classic anime also cements this moment as a special one.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.