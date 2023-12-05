Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 10 is scheduled to air throughout Japan on December 7, 2023, at 12 am JST. This brand-new episode will be available for global audiences to stream on various streaming services, including Crunchyroll and Funimation.

In episode 9, Kitasan Black and Satono Diamond go together on an unplanned trip, deciding their destination through a game of rock, paper, scissors each time. In the final moments of their journey, they share their dreams and vow to win in the upcoming racing event known as the Tenno Sho. Kitasan Black not only secured first place in the event but also broke a record that had remained unbroken for the past decade.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 10, hoping that this upcoming episode will bring out some new challenges between Kitasan Black and Satno Diamond, as their relationship still appears strong and respectful despite their rivalry.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 9.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 10 release date and time

Kitasan black as shown in anime (Image via Studio Kai)

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 10 is all set to release on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 12 am JST. Japanese fans can enjoy this upcoming episode on AT-X and Tokyo MX. For the global audience, episode 10 will be available for streaming on Funimation and Crunchyroll.

The release timings for Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 10, as per different time zones, are as follows:

Regions Date Day Time Japan Standard Time (JST) December 7, 2023 Thursday 12 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) December 6, 2023 Wednesday 10 am India Standard Time (IST) December 6, 2023 Wednesday 8.30 pm Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) December 7, 2023 Thursday 2 am Singapore Standard Time (SST) December 6, 2023 Wednesday 11 pm Central European Time (CET) December 6, 2023 Wednesday 9 am Hong Kong Time (HKT) December 6, 2023 Wednesday 11 pm

According to the official schedule, the release dates for all 13 episodes of Uma Musume Pretty Derby's third season are:

October 4, 2023: Episode 1 (Released)

October 11, 2023: Episode 2 (Released)

October 18, 2023: Episode 3 (Released)

October 25, 2023: Episode 4 (Released)

November 1, 2023: Episode 5 (Released)

November 8, 2023: Episode 6 (Released)

November 15, 2023: Episode 7 (Released)

November 22, 2023: Episode 8 (Released)

November 29, 2023: Episode 9 (Released)

December 6, 2023: Episode 10

December 13, 2023: Episode 11

December 20, 2023: Episode 12

December 27, 2023: Episode 13 (Finale)

A quick recap of Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 9

Kitasan Black and Satono Diamond as shown in anime (Image via Studio Kai)

In episode 9, Kitasan Black and Satono Diamond go on an unplanned trip together, deciding their next destination by playing rock, paper, and scissors. In this game, Kitasan lost three times in a row. The scenes and the transit system shown in the episode are quite impressive. In the final moments of their trip, both horsegirls share their dreams and vow to win the upcoming event called the Tenno Sho.

When the Tenno Sho event arrives, Kitasan Black and Satono Diamond, along with other racing horse girls, prepare for the race. As the race nears its end, Kitasan Black accelerates, impressing everyone with her speed and securing first place. Furthermore, Kitasan Black breaks a record that has remained unbroken for a decade.

The concluding moments of episode 9 are heartwarming as Kitasan Black and Satono Diamond express their mutual respect and vow to bring smiles to their fans' faces.

What to expect from Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 10

Kitasan Black and Satono Diamond as shown in anime (Image via Studio Kai)

Fans can expect Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 10 to bring some fresh challenges to Kitasan and Diamond's relationship. Despite their rivalry, they showcased mutual respect and admiration. It will be very interesting to see how the two characters navigate through new challenges, as they both vow not to lose in the upcoming event.

