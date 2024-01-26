Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 4: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 4 is set to be released on Friday, February 2, 2024, at 1:25 am JST. Episode 2 had its entire focus on the character of Ryu, but Lum and Ataru have now returned to the spotlight, with the alien being "kidnapped" by Shingo, a young man who lives in an electric jungle, which results in the protagonist actually showing attention to her betrothed.

As mentioned earlier, Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 4 is going to come out next week and continue this remake of author Rumiko Takahashi's first prominent manga series, which helped her become a successful mangaka in the early 70s and 80s and then continue with other successful properties such as Ranma 1/2 and Inuyasha.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and manga spoilers for Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 4.

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 4 release date and time

Lum and Ataru in the new ending (Image via David Production).

As mentioned earlier, Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 3 will be released on Thursday, February 2, 2024, at 1:25 am JST. The episode will be distributed globally thirty minutes later on the streaming platforms due to the inclusion of English subtitles for the series.

The complete list of release dates and timings for all regions is as follows:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, February 1, 2024 9 am Central Time Thursday, February 1, 2024 11 am Eastern Time Thursday, February 1, 2024 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, February 1, 2024 5 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, February 1, 2024 9:30 pm Central European Summer Time Thursday, February 1, 2024 6 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, February 2, 2024 3:30 am

Where to watch Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 4?

Lum in episode 2 (Image via David Production).

When it comes to those fans living outside Japan, Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 4 is available to stream on both Hidive and DisneyPlus. Given the possibility that a particular platform may not be available in one’s region, individuals can switch to an alternative option.

Fans looking for the rebooted anime on Crunchyroll will be disappointed to learn that the anime streaming giant has yet to add the show to its massive library. Furthermore, fans living in Japan can watch the series through Fuji TV, as it holds the rights to this anime.

Recap of Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 3

The most recent episode was centered around Shingo, a boy who lives in a sort of electric jungle and who believes that a TV set is his grandfather, prompting him to find a woman to get married to. As this is happening, Lum is waiting for Ataru since they were supposed to have a date, and it turns out that the latter has not yet arrived because he was busy flirting with other girls.

Shingo eventually runs into Lum and asks her to marry him, which eventually leads the latter to use this situation to cause jealousy in Ataru, who tries to act as if the situation doesn't affect him. Lum is taken to the jungle where Shingo lives, and Ataru eventually decides to rescue her, with the likes of Shinobu and Mendo aiding him in this quest.

It is through Mendo's family that it is revealed they had an experiment years ago, which was about making electric vegetables, but it didn't work because of the shock waves they created when consumed.

It turns out that Shingo is the grandson of the man who created these vegetables. However, that isn't resolved until the end of the episode since the jungle boy and Ataru fight time and time for Lum's freedom, with the protagonist being victorious at the end.

What to expect from Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 4?

Part of the main cast of the series (Image via David Production).

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 4 is very likely to adapt a couple of chapters from Takahashi's manga while maintaining the episodic nature of the series. It is worth pointing out that this anime follows a very free formula and focuses more on comedy, which is why there isn't much of an overarching plot, leading to a lot more stories involving the characters' everyday lives.