Vinland Saga season 2 episode 15: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 15 is set to be released on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. With Arnheid seemingly determined to risk her own life to reunite with Gardar one last time, fans can’t wait for the next episode’s release. Viewers are also incredibly anxious as to whether or not Einar and Thorfinn will assist her in her endeavors.

Fans are clamoring for any and all information they can get on Vinland Saga season 2 episode 15 to see exactly what Gardar’s next move is. Unfortunately, there are no verifiable spoilers available for the upcoming episode. However, fans do have a confirmed release date and time.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Vinland Saga season 2 episode 15 while speculating on what to expect.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 15 likely to continue focusing on events at Ketil’s farm as Ketil’s family journeys home

Release date and time, where to watch

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 15 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:30 am JST on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. A minority of international viewers will be able to watch the episode on Monday night. However, most international fans, like Japanese viewers, will see the episode arrive on Tuesday morning locally.

International audiences can stream Vinland Saga season 2 episode 15 on Crunchyroll about an hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Netflix is also streaming the series’ new episodes weekly, their delay time seems to be longer than Crunchyroll’s. This makes Crunchyroll a better overall option for viewing the episode.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 15 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Monday, April 17

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 am, Monday, April 17

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:30 pm, Monday, April 17

Central European Time: 4:30 pm, Monday, April 17

Indian Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Monday, April 17

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Monday, April 17

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 am, Tuesday, April 18

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:00 am, Tuesday, April 18

Season 2 episode 14 recap

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 14 began with the confirmation that Gardar and Arnheid were indeed married at one point. It was also revealed that they have a son named Hjalti, with Gardar asking how big he has grown. Snake then approached Gardar with a sword in hand, fighting and eventually beating him.

Snake acknowledged but subsequently dismissed Thorfinn and Einar’s feelings on the matter, telling them that slaves don’t get to have opinions. The scene then shifted to Sverkel’s house at night, where Arnheid explained her and Gardar’s history to Einar and Thorfinn. The two were married and living in a village in Sweden at one point when a massive vein of iron ore was discovered nearby.

Gardar and the other men decided to go fight for the rights to the land, eventually leading to the village getting raided. Thus, Arnheid lost Hjalti and was eventually sold into slavery. She asked Einar and Thorfinn not to get involved but tried to sneak out to help Gardar later that night.

After discussing the matter with Sverkel, who shared his and Ketil’s own similar experiences, Arnheid departed to be by Gardar’s side.

What to expect (speculative)

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 15 will most likely continue to focus on the events on Ketil’s farm. More specifically, fans can count on Arnheid being the star of the episode, especially considering she was heading to Gardar’s side at the previous installment’s end. An additional backstory for Gardar is also expected to be included.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 15 will likely show whether or not Thorfinn and Einar intend to head to Gardar alongside Arnheid. Furthermore, their exact goals once arriving at Gardar are also of incredible significance, especially given their looming freedom. If the two make the wrong choice, their own lives could be in just as much danger as those of Arnheid and Gardar.

