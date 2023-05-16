Vinland Saga season 2 episode 20: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 20 is set to be released on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. As the war between King Canute and Ketil got underway, fans saw Thorfinn and Einar turn their back on the battle to make an escape with Arnheid. However, some viewers believe this is a fakeout, with at least Thorfinn inevitably set to head back to the battleground.

Fans are clamoring for any and all information they can get on Vinland Saga season 2 episode 20 to see exactly what Gardar’s next move is. While there’s no verifiable spoiler information available for the episode right now, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Vinland Saga season 2 episode 20 while speculating on what to expect.

Arnheid’s final breaths likely to be main focus of Vinland Saga season 2 episode 20

Release date and time, where to watch

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 20 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:30 am JST on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. A minority of international fans will get to watch the episode on Monday night, May 22, 2023, locally. Many international viewers, like Japanese audiences, will instead see the episode arrive on Sunday morning locally.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll. It will be released roughly one hour after it begins airing in Japan.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 20 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Monday, May 22

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 am, Monday, May 22

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:30 pm, Monday, May 22

Central European Time: 4:30 pm, Monday, May 22

Indian Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Monday, May 22

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Monday, May 22

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 am, Tuesday, May 23

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:00 am, Tuesday, May 23

Season 2 episode 19 recap

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 19 began with Snake commenting on how shrewd Thorgil was for the way in which he and Ketil recruited 350 men to fight for their cause. As he said the men were doomed to die, he saw Thorfinn observing from afar before turning his back on the meeting. Thorfinn was then seen discussing their plans with Leif Ericson and Einar, with Leif telling Thorfinn he looked and sounded different, almost happier.

The episode then shifted to Snake preparing for battle. He explained to his men how those recruited by Ketil’s family were destined to die. He then revealed that he knew the real Iron-Fist Ketil and that the farm’s Ketil was just using good fortune to his advantage, calling him a con artist not worth dying for. The men followed him into battle anyway, saying they won’t be known for dine-and-dashing a con artist.

As the war finally got underway, Olmar and Thorgil were revealed to be sneaking up behind Canute. Fans then saw Arnheid enter her own near-death reality as Gardar once did. She spoke with Gardar about how she’s happy to be out of these woods of suffering, symbolic of life itself when she was told to go back and thank those who helped her. The episode ended as she woke up in reality saying Einar’s name.

What to expect (speculative)

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 20 will almost certainly open with a focus on the fight between Ketil and Canute. This will help to build excitement for the episode early on and continue the cliffhanger of Arnheid’s awakening. While it’s fairly obvious that these will be her final moments alive, it’s nevertheless a tantalizing storyline to build back to.

Once returning focus to Arnheid, Vinland Saga season 2 episode 20 will likely see her thank Thorfinn and Einar for all they’ve done for her before dying. Fans may even see Arnheid confess her attraction to Einar before finally passing on. Beyond this, the episode will likely update fans on Thorgil and Olmar’s plans, possibly even seeing them assault Canute themselves.

