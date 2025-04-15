What is Bonney's actual Devil Fruit in One Piece? Her powers and abilities, explained

One Piece has introduced numerous mysterious Devil Fruits, but Jewelry Bonney's abilities have been unclear for years. As part of the Worst Generation and central character to the Egghead arc, Bonney's powers left many questions unanswered. She could control age, but the true nature of her ability wasn't established until much later in the series.

Bonney has the Toshi Toshi no Mi, the Age-Age Fruit. Her Paramecia-type Devil Fruit grants her the power to change the age of herself and others. She can transform people, children or the elderly, at will. However, her powers only affect physical age, not the mind. This makes her Devil Fruit a valuable asset in battle, spying, and escape.

Bonney's Devil Fruit in One Piece

Toshi Toshi no Mi was given to Bonney when she was still a child. This was because of the experiment Saturn, one of the Five Elders, performed. She learned to utilize it in various ways over time.

One of her most frequent tricks is altering her own age. She frequently changes between a child, a young adult, and an old woman. This allows her to easily evade detection or sneak into areas.

In battle, her abilities are extremely potent. She can age up enemies into helpless seniors. Or she can reverse them into children who barely fight. She doesn't have to physically touch them either. She can attack them from afar with age-based attacks. Her enemies sometimes experience dreadful transformations.

One of her most uncomfortable powers is associated with a phenomenon known as Near Death Experience. When she employs it, the body of the enemy becomes a skeleton for an instant. It is not merely a visual effect, they truly feel as if they're dying. This psychological shock gets them stunned and distracted.

Bonney's ability also has a peculiar visual side effect. Whenever she takes years from people, time becomes visible as objects that glow. The removed time is represented by floating shapes or jewels. These disappear when the effect wears off.

Her Devil Fruit provides more than tricks and transformation. It's constructed on emotional impact, confusion, and manipulation. Even powerful foes are hesitant when confronted with abrupt age manipulation. Bonney precisely utilizes her powers. Her powers make her one of the most unpredictable characters in One Piece.

The potential of Bonney's Devil Fruit, explained

The actual power of Bonney's Devil Fruit is in what she can imagine. With the Toshi Toshi no Mi, she has the capability to construct a vision for her future self, no matter how unrealistic that may be. This power is called Distorted Future. It makes her visions a temporary reality.

Bonney once imagined herself being a Buccaneer to become incredibly strong and large. Although she is not of that race, she made it happen just by fantasizing. She also fantasized about being the legendary Nika. This helped her knock out Alpha in a single blow. The fruit does not merely alter age— it develops new Bonneys with abilities beyond her natural capacity.

This renders her power perilous in ways beyond imagination. Bonney is able to defeat more powerful enemies by transforming into someone who might defeat them. She doesn't require special information or arms. She only requires a sharp imagination of what she wants to become. That is a dangerous and uncommon ability in One Piece's world.

Even the World Government fears what she could become. Her bounty skyrocketed, not only for what she did but for the possibility of chaos that her Devil Fruit might create.

Final thoughts

Bonney's Devil Fruit, Toshi Toshi no Mi, also called the Age-Age Fruit, is one of the most special Devil Fruits in One Piece. It allows Bonney to manipulate age, reshape her identity, and outwit her foes. She is unpredictable. She doesn't require weapons or help— just her imagination.

Whether transforming into a kid to escape or a godlike entity to battle, Bonney transforms in an instant. The Toshi Toshi no Mi is not only helpful— it's deadly.

