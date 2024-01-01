What to expect from Rurouni Kenshin season 2

After a spectacular first season for the 2023 readaptation of author and illustrator Nobuhiro Watsuki’s original manga series, fans are beginning to clamor for Rurouni Kenshin season 2’s premiere. This fervent desire for the series’ second season can be partially attributed to the sudden events of the final episode of season one, which saw a new threat appear in the form of Makoto Shishio.

Likewise, Shishio’s appearance seemingly convinced Kenshin Himura to cut ties with the likes of Kaoru Kamiya, Sanosuke Sagara, and Yahiko Myojin, despite how close they had clearly become. Curiosity on whether or not Kaoru and company chase after Kenshin in Rurouni Kenshin season 2’s opening episodes is also likely to be addressed in the second season.

However, there were no verifiable and trustworthy spoilers available for Rurouni Kenshin season 2’s events at the time of this article’s writing. Thankfully, there are some key aspects and developments in the second season which fans can expect, even without the help of leaks and spoilers.

Rurouni Kenshin season 2 set to open with Kaoru and co chasing Kenshin before focusing on Kenshin’s Kyoto fights

What to expect

With Kenshin’s departure being the most recent event in the series, Rurouni Kenshin season 2 will almost certainly open up with Kaoru and co chasing after him. The group has shown throughout season one that they’re willing to stick by Kenshin no matter what, and even Makoto Shishio’s appearance is unlikely to change or deter this sentiment.

This focus on Kaoru and co preparing and actually journeying to Kyoto will only likely last one to two episodes, however, allowing most of their trip to be done offscreen. In the meantime, focus is likely to turn to the now-solo Kenshin in Kyoto, who’ll likely battle various lower-ranked members of Shishio’s group in the opening episodes of the season.

Rurouni Kenshin season 2 may even see the titular character defeat a relatively high-ranking member of Shishio’s organization upon getting to Kyoto. Given that a seemingly powerful member of Shishio’s group has already shown himself to Kenshin, this doesn’t seem quite as unrealistic as it otherwise would for so early in the season.

In any case, Kaoru and the others are likely to arrive in Kyoto just as Kenshin is making a name for himself as the local Rurouni standing up to Shishio and his goons. However, their reunion will likely be delayed due to Kenshin specifically avoiding them, as well as them constantly being one step behind him and his Kyoto actions.

Rurouni Kenshin season 2 should also dive even further into Kenshin’s backstory, especially since Shishio and his goons are also former Revolutionary warriors. With all of them and Kenshin having this common past experience, it’s likely to be a connecting thread between the two groups throughout the entire season.

Other minor aspects of the second season’s likely events include the introduction of new Kyoto characters to unofficially or even officially join Team Kenshin. A return of certain characters from season one is also possible, key among them being Aoshi Shinomori, whose ultimate fate still has not been clarified by the series.

