Rurouni Kenshin episode 6: Kaoru caught in the crossfire between Kenshin and new foe Jine Udo

Rurouni Kenshin episode 6 was released on Friday, August 11, 2023, bringing with it the exciting next installment in the new television anime adaptation for the series. Within, fans saw Kenshin face his biggest threat yet in the form of Jine Udo, a terrifying swordsman with the ability to paralyze his foes with a mere glance.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 6 also thankfully establishes Sanosuke Sagara as a full-fledged ally of Kenshin’s, with the episode even opening with him eating a meal with the group. With both of these facts combined, it excitingly seems that the series is finally through its introductory stages and is now ready to throw challenge after challenge at Kenshin and co.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 6 sees Kenshin face his biggest and most dangerous threat yet

Brief recap

Kenshin as seen in the series' anime (Image via LIDEN FILMS)

Rurouni Kenshin episode 6 began with Sanosuke, Kenshin, Yahiko Myojin, and Kaoru Kamiya all eating breakfast at Kaoru’s dojo. While Sanosuke and Kaoru argued, the chief of police arrived, requesting an audience with Kenshin so he could ask a favor. It’s then revealed that the chief of police wants Kenshin to help fight a Hitokiri from the Revolutionary era by the name of Kurogasa.

Kurogasa is described as a bloodthirsty assassin and skilled swordsman who hasn’t failed to assassinate a target in 10 years. As the chief of police continued describing Kurogasa’s modus operandi, Kenshin seemingly knew who they were talking about. This is confirmed when the chief of police reveals that Kurogasa seemingly petrified his enemies in his last attack, which Kenshin calls the Shin No Ippo attack of the Nikaido Heiho style.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 6 then saw Kenshin muse on how many people Kurogasa must have slain before the scene shifted to the house of a government official named Tani. He initially rejected the chief of police’s offer for help but eventually acquiesced when Kenshin and Sanosuke made themselves known. It was also revealed that Kenshin knew Tani personally, as well as that Sanosuke had previously beaten each of the fighters Tani had hired.

Kurogasa, AKA Jine Udo, as seen in the series' anime (Image via LIDEN FILMS)

All fighters present then took up posts while waiting for 1 am, the time at which Kurogasa promised to strike. Sanosuke asked Kenshin questions about the attack and sword style he mentioned earlier, as well as whether or not he knew who Kurogasa was. Kenshin simply called it a rumor he heard over a dozen years ago when a scream came from outside.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 6 saw all the fighters take their positions in the room, but Kurogasa snuck in through the window and attacked one of the men next to Tani. Kurogasa then tried paralyzing the fighters in the room, but Sanosuke and Kenshin both proved able to break free. Sanosuke recognized the attack as the one Kenshin was talking about, while Kenshin attacked Kurogasa and revealed his true name as Jine Udo.

Kenshin then explained that the ability is merely a projection of one’s fighting spirit, and that equal spirit from those paralyzed can be used to break free. However, with everyone but Kenshin and Sanosuke paralyzed, Kurogasa went to kill Tani as he had promised. Sanosuke was able to break Udo’s sword with a statue to save Tani, but was then stabbed in the arm himself.

Kaoru as seen in the series' anime (Image via LIDEN FILMS)

Rurouni Kenshin episode 6 then saw Udo retreat, telling Kenshin that he is his next prey and that the two will meet again before long. Sanosuke realized that Kenshin had wanted this all along in order to prevent anyone else from being hurt or killed. The two then headed home together, discussing the final result of Kurogasa’s attack and the origin of his sword style and attack.

Kenshin adds that Shin No Ippo is supposed to only be usable by the founder of the Nikaido Heiho style, suggesting that Udo is indeed the founder. Kenshin then asked Sanosuke for a favor, explaining that he plans to fight Udo alone. Sanosuke then returned to the Dojo, where Kaoru was asleep after being up worrying for Kenshin all night.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 6 saw her wake up and ask where Kenshin was, prompting Sanosuke to explain the situation and Kenshin’s intent. After sharing that Kenshin went to scout out local riverbanks, Kaoru left to go find him, worried that he’d leave her after fighting Jine without saying goodbye. After Sanosuke and Yahiko spoke briefly, it was revealed that Udo had been listening the entire time.

Sanosuke as seen in the series' anime (Image via LIDEN FILMS)

The scene then shifted to Kaoru finding Kenshin by a riverbank and saying that she plans to stay there with him since he won’t go back to the dojo. The two discuss the situation, with Kaoru eventually agreeing to return to the dojo after giving Kenshin her “favorite indigo ribbon” and making him promise to return it so they can see each other again.

Kenshin agreed as Udo appeared and kidnapped Kaoru, escaping on a boat via the river with her in hand. Udo tossed Kenshin a note of assassination, revealing where he’d be waiting with Kaoru. Rurouni Kenshin episode 6 then ended with Kenshin clearly infuriated as he could do nothing but watch Kaoru and Udo depart.

In review

Yahiko Myojin as seen in the series' anime (Image via LIDEN FILMS)

As the first episode seemingly out of the series’ introductory stages, the latest installment of the series does a great job of getting viewers invested. The introduction of Udo undoubtedly carries this message, establishing him as an equal or possibly even superior fighter to Kenshin. Likewise, his abduction of Kaoru adds further stakes to the two’s coming duel, further exciting viewers and piquing their interests.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 6 also does a great job of establishing Sanosuke as an ally to and likely even a member of Kenshin and Kaoru’s group. This is especially welcome, considering that the fifth episode didn’t give a clear answer as to his associations with them. In any case, fans can expect Kenshin, Yahiko, and Sanosuke to all team up in an effort to rescue Kaoru.

In summation

Overall, Rurouni Kenshin episode 6 is the best outing yet from the series. While it may not have been the most action-packed, it’s clearly setting Kenshin up for a massive and exciting duel in the next installment. Without a doubt, fans can expect animation studio LIDEN FILMS to go all out in Kenshin and Udo’s upcoming duel.

Be sure to keep up with all Rurouni Kenshin anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.