Rurouni Kenshin episode 4: Kenshin finds a worthy opponent in Sanosuke Sagara

Rurouni Kenshin episode 4 was released on Friday, July 28, 2023, bringing with it the continuation of the series’ introductory arc. Likewise, fans were introduced to a brand new character in the form of Sanosuke Sagara, who is seemingly set to become an ally to Kenshin and Kaoru in the coming installments.

While Sagara’s introduction was relatively slow at first, fans were fully acquainted with the character by Rurouni Kenshin episode 4’s end thanks to some exciting happenings. While his initial interactions with Kenshin and co. aren’t friendly, it’s clear that the series is building Sagara up in a similar way to Yahiko in the previous two episodes.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 4 sees Kenshin meet his match in the form of Sanosuke Sagara

Episode recap

Rurouni Kenshin episode 4 starts with Yahiko training and Kenshin cutting wood in the dojo’s training area. After bickering about distracting each other, Kaoru comes out with a scroll, revealing that her grandfather was once a famous artist. In a turn of events, their financial issues are solved by her finding the scroll, and she volunteers to take the group out to a fancy restaurant for lunch.

The trio makes their way to a local hot-pot restaurant, where three men are heard arguing about politics and democracy. This focus is interrupted by Kenshin and the rest's arrival, where a man eating by himself notices the sword on Kenshin’s hip. Kenshin and his allies then sit down, commenting on the arguing men, when a bottle is suddenly thrown their way by them.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 4 sees Yahiko stand up for Kenshin and Kaoru, prompting a screaming match. However, the two are interrupted after one of the drunks hits the waitress by the man who noticed Kenshin’s sword earlier. The young man says he hates seeing someone be a bully or being a bully himself, but that he’ll make an exception for these hypocrites.

The man who fights the drunk restaurant patrons, later named as Zanza (Image via Liden Films)

The man follows the trio outside, where Kenshin and co. watch as the fight starts. The young man quickly deals with the biggest and seemingly strongest of the three drunkards. One of the other men goes to pull a knife, but Kenshin comes up behind him, warning him against such action and persuading him and his comrades to quit while they’re ahead.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 4 sees the drunkards leave while the young man engages in a conversation with Kenshin. He asserts that Kenshin knew the bottle was coming but instead chose to take the hit to spare Kaoru. The young man then challenges Kenshin to a fight, but he declines, prompting the young man to leave while telling Kenshin where he can be found.

The episode then sees the young man visited by Kihei and Gohei Hiruma, who are hiring the young man to fight Kenshin. Once Kihei tells the young man, whom he calls Zanza, Kenshin’s true identity, Zanza gets fired up about fighting the legendary manslayer Himura Battosai. The episode then cuts to two weeks later, where Zanza briefly returns home before departing once more to confront Kenshin.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 4 then cuts to the dojo, where Kenshin says he felt a presence. Zanza is then shown to have arrived, calling Kenshin Himura Battosai to goad him into fighting. This is also where Yahiko discovers Kenshin’s true identity for the first time. Zanza also begins discussing Kenshin’s history as Battosai, even detailing his roles as an Imperialist fighter.

Kenshin then calls out the Hiruma brothers for hiring Zanza and lurking nearby, prompting Zanza and Kenshin to tell them to come out. After they do, Zanza grabs the gun Kihei was hiding and breaks it, saying that this is his fight now and he won’t allow such dirty tricks. Kenshin and Zanza then agree to head to the nearby river bank for their fight since the dojo is a bit cramped.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 4 sees the entire group, the Hiruma brothers included, head to the riverbank. On the way, Kenshin talks to Yahiko about his true identity, with the young boy seemingly unbothered by knowing Kenshin for who he is now. Once arriving at the riverbank, Zanza introduces himself as Sanosuke Sagara, revealing that his name Zanza is a nickname due to his weapon of choice being a zanbato.

The zanbato is essentially a massive sword that is more akin to a hunk of metal than a refined and honed blade with the ability to cut. After Kenshin introduces himself, the two trade blows, with Kenshin knocking Sanosuke back with just one hit. However, when Sanosuke gets up afterwards, Kaoru becomes worried due to Sanosuke being the first opponent to get up after one of Kenshin’s attacks as the episode comes to an end.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 4: In review

While Rurouni Kenshin episode 4 does arguably drag its feet a bit in getting to Kenshin and Sanosuke’s fight, this is likely at the expense of the next episode being all about their fight. Likewise, it’s a worthwhile trade, giving ample time to build Sanosuke up and characterize him before he likely eventually joins Kenshin’s allies.

The return of the Hiruma brothers is also a thrilling twist, seeing them continue to play an active role in terrorizing Kenshin and co. despite their time as main opponents being over. While they are behind hiring Sanosuke to fight Kenshin, it’s clear that the underground fighter known as Zanza is taking on Kenshin for his own sake rather than theirs.

While a relatively minor aspect of the episode, the reveal of Kenshin’s true identity to Yahiko in Rurouni Kenshin episode 4 is also exceptionally well done. Much like how viewers should see Kenshin’s past in their own eyes, Yahiko simply moves past it due to knowing Kenshin for who he is now, with his only comment being that Kenshin’s skills make sense with such knowledge.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 4: In summation

Overall, Rurouni Kenshin episode 4 is another welcome addition to the series, continuing to build up Kenshin’s current and eventual allies in an engaging way. While this episode, in particular, did seem to have a slower pace overall, this is done to the effect of setting up a pure fight episode next week and characterizing Sanosuke before he presumably joins Kenshin’s group.

