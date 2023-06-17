The 2023 Rurouni Kenshin anime adaptation has been the talk of the town since it was first announced at the 2022 Jump Festa on December 19, 2021. As the series is nearing its on-screen debut, it has been announced that a new trailer will be released this month.

Written and illustrated by Nobuhiro Watsuki, Rurouni Kenshin was previously adapted into a 95-episode anime series, which was distributed as Samurai X for the Western audience. It ran from January 10, 1996, to September 8, 1998, and was a massive success. The upcoming animation is set to release this July.

2023 Rurouni Kenshin anime to release new trailer on June 18

It was recently announced that the 2023 Rurouni Kenshin anime will be releasing yet another brand-new trailer on June 18. Previously four different promotional videos were dropped, which unveiled the new character designs, the theme song, and also the release dates.

The re-adaptation of the Rurouni Kenshin anime is animated at LIDEN FILMS studio, with Hideyo Yamamoto directing it. The script is provided by Hideyuki Kurata while Terumi Nishii worked on the character designs which were supervised by the mangaka, Nobuhiro Watsuki himself. Yu Takami composed the music for the series.

The series will debut in the US at this year's Anime Expo 2023 event at Los Angeles Convention Centre, on July 3. In Japan, the series is scheduled to begin airing on July 6 on the Noitamina programming block of Fuji TV.

The new voice cast includes some of the biggest names in the industry, who have worked in titles like Haikyu!!, KonoSuba, TenSura and more. The cast includes:

Soma Saito as Himura Kenshin

Rie Takahashi as Kamiya Kaoru

Taku Yashiro as Sagara Sanosuke

Makoto Koichi as Myōjin Yahiko

Yuma Uchida as Shinomori Aoshi

Saori Ōnishi as Takani Megumi

As per Viz Media, the synopsis of the Rurouni Kenshin anime reads:

"One hundred and fifty years ago in Kyoto, amid the flames of revolution, there arose a warrior, an assassin of such ferocious power he was given the title Hitokiri: Manslayer. With his bloodstained blade, Hitokiri Battōsai helped close the turbulent Bakumatsu period and end the reign of the shoguns, slashing open the way toward the progressive Meiji Era. Then he vanished, and with the flow of years became legend."

It continues:

"In the eleventh year of Meiji, in the middle of Tokyo, the tale begins. Himura Kenshin, a humble rurouni, or wandering swordsman, comes to the aid of Kamiya Kaoru, a young woman struggling to defend her father's school of swordsmanship against attacks by the infamous Hitokiri Battōsai. However, neither Kenshin nor Battōsai are quite what they seem."

Rurouni Kenshin was also been recently adapted into a live-action film series, starring Takeru Satoh as the titular lead. It was a box office success with fans lauding its visuals and fight scenes that perfectly capture the original aesthetic of the manga. Satoh was especially praised for his performance.

