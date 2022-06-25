What makes Kakashi a good husbando

Kakashi Hatake is one of the most loved characters in the anime world. He has impressed fans with his super skills and strength as a shinobi. Although he is mostly reserved and keeps things to himself, he is still treasured as a friend and teacher by many.

He also earned respect and fear from other nations as the Copy Ninja. He couldn't be defeated because he could literally copy your jutsu (when he still had his Sharingan) and defeat you eventually.

Despite being respected and loved, Kakashi never married or had any particular love interest. Even then, fans still think Kakashi would make a great husbando.

Kakashi can unintentionally make someone want to marry him

He is hard-working and skilled

Kakashi was known as a prodigy in his younger days. However, that never stopped him from training and improving himself continuously. Had it not been for his constant hard work and strength, he wouldn't have been compatible with the Sharingan that Obito gave him.

While skills play a significant role, everyone loves and admires a hard worker who continues to improve and get closer to their goals. Kakashi has both.

He holds a lot of mystery

From his masked face to his past, Kakashi comes off like a box of mysteries to those who haven't known him since he was a kid. Naruto and his friends planned to see their teacher's face several times, but they always failed. Kakashi knew what they were up to, so he made it even more difficult for them to execute their plans.

If Kakashi has a partner he loves, they will eventually get to know more about him. It will be like peeling off layers, but some people love a good mystery. This is why Kakashi will be a good husbando for them.

His cooking skills are top-notch

Kakashi has been cooking for himself ever since he was a kid. He followed a recipe book diligently and even caught his fish. There was an instance when Rin and Obito tasted his dish and were taken aback by its deliciousness.

Foodies will call Kakashi a good husbando with just this quality. He will prepare the best dishes for you when you're at your lowest. Could there be a better way to brighten up your day if you're a foodie?

He owns ninja dogs

Kakashi can summon ninja dogs when he's in need. These dogs are super strong, and one of them, Pakkun, can speak the human language. They are reliable, and Kakashi sometimes summoned them to take care of people who were exhausted from a mission.

For someone who loves dogs, this looks like a dream come true. Being able to talk to a dog will mean so much to them. Kakashi can summon them anytime to become a comfort on a bad day or simply a source of happiness. Dogs can never be unwanted.

A good pep talk can always be expected

While Naruto is known to be one of the best at giving pep talks, Kakashi isn't that bad either. He gave a good pep talk to Sasuke about revenge and its consequences. The speech still gets circulated by fans because it holds deep meaning. He set an example for his students to never abandon their friends. He managed to calm Iruka's nerves when the latter was worried about what to say at Naruto's wedding.

Kakashi is reliable when looking for someone intelligent to help ease your mind. Since he has a complicated past, he is more empathetic and knows the right words to say.

There are so many other reasons why Kakashi would make a great husbando. He has a great personality, a handsome face, and some great style. He will always be one of the most wanted husbandos in the anime world.

