What is Mirio's Quirk in My Hero Academia? Explained

My Hero Academia fans often wonder what's Mirio's Quirk because of the way it works and the fact that he lost his powers during the events of the Overhaul arc, leading to some confusion. His Permeation ability has also proven to be one of the most flexible in the series, and Mirio got the most out of it during his time in the story.

In fact, there's an argument to be made that this Quirk is a perfect metaphor for Mirio's character in My Hero Academia, as his dedication to learning how to master it is a key aspect of who he is. It was also shown during his battle with Overhaul that this ability can be extremely useful even against enemies with such powerful Quirks.

What is Mirio's Quirk? Explained

Mirion as seen in the anime (Image via Bones).

Mirio's Quirk is Permeation and is the ability to become intangible, which means he can walk through objects and even living things. A good example of it was during his battle with Overhaul where he punched him, while his fist passed through the villain's, leading to a much more surprising attack.

It's also worth pointing out that every single element passes through him while he is using this Quirk, which includes light, sound and air, meaning he can't see, hear, or breathe while his power is active. That's why he needs to keep one of his feet on the ground at all times or he will fall, which is one of the key aspects of his Permeation ability.

How Mirio uses his Quirk in My Hero Academia

Mirio using his hero outfit in the anime (Image via Bones).

Mirio uses his Quirk in many ways throughout My Hero Academia but the full versatility of this ability is shown during the Overhaul arc.

He makes quick work of Deku and his class, as they can keep track of him as he moves around the building, thanks to his Permeation ability, to the point that he beats them without any effort whatsoever. That's why a lot of people wonder what is Mirio's Quirk and how it works, as it can be confusing at times.

When Mirio and a group of heroes invade Kai Chisaki's headquarters, he gets an edge over the rest to reach Overhaul and rescue Eri because he walks through walls, thanks to his Quirk.

And as was shown during this battle with the main villain, he can be a natural counter because he avoids physical contact, to the point that Mirio would have won if he hadn't lost his powers during the conflict.

Eventually, he got his Quirk back and was one of the several heroes who fought Tomura Shigaraki in the final war arc. While there was a massive gap in power, Mirio's Permeation is a natural counter to Tomura's Decay Quirk, as Tomura focuses on destroying by touching, allowing Mirio to make time for Deku to show up.

Why Mirio's mastery of his Quirk is so impressive

Expand Tweet

Mirio's childhood dream was to become a hero, and the full mastery of his Quirk is a prime example of how he's one of the hardest-working characters in My Hero Academia.

His Permeation ability was canonically seen as useless and not fitting for a hero but he got the most out of it, being able to fight and overwhelm a powerhouse like Overhaul.

It was also established in the final chapter of the series, after an eight-year time skip, that Mirio became the Number One Pro Hero. It means his use of this Quirk allowed him to achieve his dream, much like his mentor Sir Nighteye had predicted before dying.

