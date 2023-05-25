Whats next for MAPPA after Attack on Titan Final Season? Future roadmap, explored

MAPPA is arguably one of the most popular animation studios today. After working on some of the hottest anime series released in the past few years, it has gained a massive fan following. Some of the studio’s most notable works include the Attack on Titan series, Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Vinland Saga season 2, and Kakegurui, among others.

This studio is known for its high quality and consistent animation as well as good choreography when it comes to fight scenes. Among the host of recent anime series from this year, the hype is strong around the concluding season of Attack on Titan, which will be released soon. However, this hasn’t stopped the fans from looking into MAPPA’s future plans.

MAPPA has its hands full with three movies following the release of Attack on Titan’s concluding season

Bucchigiri?!

MAPPA’s first anime project after the completion of Attack on Titan’s concluding season will be Bucchigiri?!. This was announced during the MAPPA stage 2023. As per the announcement, this will be an original anime series that will be making its debut sometime in January 2024. The official staff involved in the series are as follows:

Director - Hiroko Utsumi

Script - Taku Kishimoto

Character Design - Takahiro Kagami

Sub-character Design - Hiroyuki Saita

Chief Animation Director - Takahiro Kagami, Hiroyuki Saita, Kiminori Itou

Art Director - Kurumi Suzuki

Color Design - Yukiko Kakita

Director of Photography - Shinnosuke Katou

Editing - Tomoki Nagasaka

Music - Michiru Oshima

Sound Director - Hiromi Kikuta

Animation Producer - Takahiro Ogawa (Yuri!!! on Ice)

The upcoming anime series, Bucchigiri?! revolves around Akari Arato, who reunites with one of his closest friends from the past - Asakannon Maho. The team is yet to reveal more about the series.

Yuri!!! On Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence

𓆩☯𓆪Onyx💫Frost𓆩☯𓆪 @SteiNlolGateS

In 2018, the title and release date of the movie was announced "Yuri!!! on Ice Movie: Ice Adolescence" in 2019.

5 years later and mappa hasn't said anything about it, all we go is this from their website. TVアニメ「ユーリ!!! on ICE」 @yurionice_PR 特報 「ユーリ!!! on ICE」完全新作劇場版の制作が決定しました!!!

続報をお待ちください!!!

そして、本日ご来場頂いた皆様、全国の劇場で見てくださった皆様、本当にありがとうございました

yurionice.com #yurionice 特報「ユーリ!!! on ICE」完全新作劇場版の制作が決定しました!!!続報をお待ちください!!!そして、本日ご来場頂いた皆様、全国の劇場で見てくださった皆様、本当にありがとうございました ✨特報✨「ユーリ!!! on ICE」完全新作劇場版の制作が決定しました!!!続報をお待ちください!!!そして、本日ご来場頂いた皆様、全国の劇場で見てくださった皆様、本当にありがとうございました‼️yurionice.com #yurionice https://t.co/dcDFxHPGaN In 2017, Yuri on Ice was announced that it will receive a sequel movie .In 2018, the title and release date of the movie was announced "Yuri!!! on Ice Movie: Ice Adolescence" in 2019.5 years later and mappa hasn't said anything about it, all we go is this from their website. twitter.com/yurionice_PR/s… In 2017, Yuri on Ice was announced that it will receive a sequel movie .In 2018, the title and release date of the movie was announced "Yuri!!! on Ice Movie: Ice Adolescence" in 2019.5 years later and mappa hasn't said anything about it, all we go is this from their website. twitter.com/yurionice_PR/s… https://t.co/fwvsyueUt2

This movie will also be animated by the aforementioned studio. However, the fanbase seems to be concernced since they haven’t received the release date yet. This movie wasn’t even included in the MAPPA stage that took place this month. But it is believed that the studio would take this up after the concluding season of Attack on Titan. The announced staff of Yuri!!! On Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence includes:

Director - Sayo Yamamoto

Script - Sayo Yamamoto

Music - Taku Matsushiba, Taro Umebayashi

Original Concept - Mitsurou Kubo, Sayo Yamamoto

Original Character Design - Mitsurou Kubo

Character Design - Tadashi Hiramatsu

Music producer - Keisuke Tominaga (PIANO)

Original Scenario - Mitsurou Kubo

Alice To Therese no Maboroshi Kojo

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts "Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Kojo" Anime Film New Trailer



Studio MAPPA; Opens September 15, 2023. "Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Kojo" Anime Film New Trailer Studio MAPPA; Opens September 15, 2023. https://t.co/iLiXV7YqX5

This is yet another anime movie that the studio will be animating soon. As per their announcement, Alice To Therese no Maboroshi Kojo will be released on September 15, 2023. This is an interesting project that people are looking forward to since the movie is set in a village where time ceased to flow. An interesting concept such as this and a studio of a high caliber will surely make for an interesting viewing experience.

The official cast and staff, as announced during MAPPA Stage 2023, are:

Cast

Masamune Kikuiri played by Junya Enoki

Itsumi played by Misaki Kuno

Atsumi Sagami played by Reina Ueda

Staff

Director - Mari Okada

Music - Masaru Yokoyama

Screenplay - Mari Okada

Character Design - Yuriko Ishii

Chief Animation Director - Yuriko Ishii

Art Director - Kazuki Higashiji

Studio MAPPA certainly has its hands full, as plenty of projects are in the pipeline. Surprisingly, despite having plenty of projects, the studio doesn’t compromise on quality.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes