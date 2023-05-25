Whats next for MAPPA after Attack on Titan Final Season? Future roadmap, explored

MAPPA is arguably one of the most popular animation studios today. After working on some of the hottest anime series released in the past few years, it has gained a massive fan following. Some of the studio’s most notable works include the Attack on Titan series, Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Vinland Saga season 2, and Kakegurui, among others.
This studio is known for its high quality and consistent animation as well as good choreography when it comes to fight scenes. Among the host of recent anime series from this year, the hype is strong around the concluding season of Attack on Titan, which will be released soon. However, this hasn’t stopped the fans from looking into MAPPA’s future plans.
MAPPA has its hands full with three movies following the release of Attack on Titan’s concluding season
Bucchigiri?!
MAPPA’s first anime project after the completion of Attack on Titan’s concluding season will be Bucchigiri?!. This was announced during the MAPPA stage 2023. As per the announcement, this will be an original anime series that will be making its debut sometime in January 2024. The official staff involved in the series are as follows:
- Director - Hiroko Utsumi
- Script - Taku Kishimoto
- Character Design - Takahiro Kagami
- Sub-character Design - Hiroyuki Saita
- Chief Animation Director - Takahiro Kagami, Hiroyuki Saita, Kiminori Itou
- Art Director - Kurumi Suzuki
- Color Design - Yukiko Kakita
- Director of Photography - Shinnosuke Katou
- Editing - Tomoki Nagasaka
- Music - Michiru Oshima
- Sound Director - Hiromi Kikuta
- Animation Producer - Takahiro Ogawa (Yuri!!! on Ice)
The upcoming anime series, Bucchigiri?! revolves around Akari Arato, who reunites with one of his closest friends from the past - Asakannon Maho. The team is yet to reveal more about the series.
Yuri!!! On Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence
This movie will also be animated by the aforementioned studio. However, the fanbase seems to be concernced since they haven’t received the release date yet. This movie wasn’t even included in the MAPPA stage that took place this month. But it is believed that the studio would take this up after the concluding season of Attack on Titan. The announced staff of Yuri!!! On Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence includes:
- Director - Sayo Yamamoto
- Script - Sayo Yamamoto
- Music - Taku Matsushiba, Taro Umebayashi
- Original Concept - Mitsurou Kubo, Sayo Yamamoto
- Original Character Design - Mitsurou Kubo
- Character Design - Tadashi Hiramatsu
- Music producer - Keisuke Tominaga (PIANO)
- Original Scenario - Mitsurou Kubo
Alice To Therese no Maboroshi Kojo
This is yet another anime movie that the studio will be animating soon. As per their announcement, Alice To Therese no Maboroshi Kojo will be released on September 15, 2023. This is an interesting project that people are looking forward to since the movie is set in a village where time ceased to flow. An interesting concept such as this and a studio of a high caliber will surely make for an interesting viewing experience.
The official cast and staff, as announced during MAPPA Stage 2023, are:
Cast
- Masamune Kikuiri played by Junya Enoki
- Itsumi played by Misaki Kuno
- Atsumi Sagami played by Reina Ueda
Staff
- Director - Mari Okada
- Music - Masaru Yokoyama
- Screenplay - Mari Okada
- Character Design - Yuriko Ishii
- Chief Animation Director - Yuriko Ishii
- Art Director - Kazuki Higashiji
Studio MAPPA certainly has its hands full, as plenty of projects are in the pipeline. Surprisingly, despite having plenty of projects, the studio doesn’t compromise on quality.
Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.