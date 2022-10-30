When is Sonic Prime coming out on Netflix? Release date for episode 1 & more

Sonic Prime is set to release on Netflix on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

While no exact release time is available for the upcoming series, the December 15 release date has been officially confirmed by Netflix. This further confirms previous reports from earlier this year which pegged the release date as mid-December 2022.

Sonic Prime is set to be a Netflix original series, the first of its kind for the Sonic franchise. While several animated series have come before, Prime seems set to reinvent the formula of past incarnations. One majorly noticeable difference from trailers and posters is that the series seems set within the world of Sonic games, such as in Green Hill Zone.

Sonic Prime has longtime franchise fans hopeful for first quality TV show for the Blue Blur

Release date, where to watch

Sonic the Hedgehog @sonic_hedgehog Sonic Prime is coming to @Netflix on December 15th! Sonic Prime is coming to @Netflix on December 15th! https://t.co/O9LVZZ5SOo

As specified above, Sonic Prime’s confirmed official release date is December 15, 2022. No official time has been announced for when the series will be available on the platform as of this article’s writing.

However, the typical release time for the series on Netflix, especially those marketed as Netflix originals, is typically 12 am midnight Pacific time. While unconfirmed for Sonic Prime, the same protocol would presumably be followed here. With that in mind, the series is likely (but not confirmed) to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 12AM, Thursday, December 15

Eastern Standard Time: 3AM, Thursday, December 15

Greenwich Mean Time: 8AM, Thursday, December 15

Central European Time: 9AM, Thursday, December 15

Indian Standard Time: 1:30PM, Thursday, December 15

Philippine Standard Time: 4PM, Thursday, December 15

Japanese Standard Time: 5PM, Thursday, December 15

Australia Central Standard Time: 5:30PM, Thursday, December 15

Staff and cast information

SonicFan06 @SonicFrontiers @sonicfan_2006 @DJWarnerStage Sonic Frontiers has the SA1 cast, meanwhile the SA2 cast is in Sonic Prime @DJWarnerStage Sonic Frontiers has the SA1 cast, meanwhile the SA2 cast is in Sonic Prime https://t.co/hXRYRRcNnH

Sonic Prime is written by Justin Peniston, Duncan Rouleau, and Omar Spahi. WildBrain is the main studio behind the show, with the Vancouver studio primarily responsible for the series. SEGA (expectedly) and Man Of Action Entertainment are also heavily involved with the series, according to reports from other sources.

Deven Christian Mack is set to voice Sonic the Hedgehog in the upcoming series, having never voiced the Blue Blur before. The remaining cast members have been revealed by the production team, but have yet to have their roles made known. They are as follows:

Brian Drummond

Shannon Chan-Kent

Ashleigh Bell

Vincent Tong

Kazumi Evans

Ian Hanlin

Adam Nurada

What to expect (speculative)

Sonic Prime has been officially confirmed as having 24 episodes. However, it’s unlikely that Netflix will release all episodes all at once for viewing. The most likely scenario is 2 different drops of 12 episodes each, with the first obviously coming in December. Based on previous approaches by Netflix in this area, the second batch will likely be released by mid-2023.

Posters and trailers for the series have confirmed the appearances of several characters, including Rouge the Bat, Shadow the Hedgehog, Dr. Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik, Miles “Tails” Prower, Knuckles the Echidna, and Big the Cat along with his pet frog, Froggy. The series also seems set to introduce at least one new character to the franchise based on available promotional material.

The official description for Sonic Prime is as follows:

“It’s the Sonic you know and love until an incredible twist thrusts Sonic into a new adventure featuring a reinvented cast and Sonic like you’ve never seen him before, where the fate of the multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic’s adventure is about more than a race to save the universe from the evil machinations of his longtime nemesis Dr. Eggman and his army of badnik robots, it’s a race to save his friends, friends that he took for granted.”

WildBrain has since provided an updated synopsis which reads as follows:

“Sonic the Hedgehog goes into overdrive when a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event. Desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime!”

