Where to watch Am I Actually the Strongest? All Streaming platforms explored

Directed by Takashi Naoya of Darker than Black and Gintama fame, Am I Actually the Strongest? is an Isekai anime that tells the story of a young boy named Haruto Zenfis who is reincarnated into a fantasy world with the highest magic level. The anime by Staple Entertainment is based on the same-named Japanese light novel series written by Sai Sumimori.

Now, with the release of the first episode of Am I Actually the Strongest? on July 2, 2023, many are eager to watch the anime series and want to know which online platforms streams the show. Fortunately, Am I Actually the Strongest? is available on a few legal anime websites, so anime fans can catch the latest episodes over there.

All platforms streaming Am I Actually the Strongest?

Since the release of the first episode of Am I Actually the Strongest?, titled Tensei Shitara Donzoko Sutato, the show has created a stir on social media, with many expressing their interest in the series. So, those who want to watch the series can do so by following the episode releases every Sunday at 2 am JST on ABC, Me-Tele and TV Asahi's ANiMAZiNG!!! programming block, as well as all 24 TV Asahi affiliated stations, before moving on to other Japanese networks.

International fans, excluding Asia but including India, can watch Am I Actually the Strongest? on Crunchyroll since it has been licenced by the company. The episodes will be released around the same time as released in Japan. However, a Crunchyroll pack subscription is required to view the anime series episodes. The Crunchyroll Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/month) subscription packs are the most popular with viewers.

Additionally, Am I Actually the Strongest? will be soon accessible on Hulu in selected regions. Fans can thus subscribe to Hulu to watch episode 1 of the anime for a monthly fee ranging from $7.99 to $82.99.

What is the anime series about?

The plot of Am I Actually the Strongest? centres on Haruto Zenfis, who is reincarnated into a world of fantasy with the highest magic level—1002, which is comparable to that of Gods. However, since the instruments used to gauge people's mana levels are only capable of measuring numbers up to two digits, everyone believes Haruto has a mana level of just 02.

Out of embarrassment, King Jilq and Queen Gizelotte leave Haruto in a forest. However, as they leave, Frey (Flay) and Gold Zenfis discover the baby in the woods. Now, with that, the series viewers are eager to know what will happen next after that.

As for its official synopsis, since Kodansha USA releases the digital version of Am I Actually the Strongest? manga in English, here is how the series is described:

"To be reincarnated into another world with the promise of a "cheat" power is one thing... but to be reborn as a baby, and then left for dead after your royal parents think you're powerless??"

It continues:

"That's another thing entirely! Now the newly-born Reinhart—or Hart to his new friends—must find his way through a dangerous world...but luckily he's got magic that's quite literally off the charts!"

Since the anime has entered the lineup of Summer 2023, it will be intriguing to see how the show will be received. The first episode has already been released, and the second one is scheduled to be released on Sunday, July 9.

