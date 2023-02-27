Where to watch Chillin' in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King's Army anime?

Chillin' in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King's Army is the latest seinen anime in Crunchyroll's Winter 2023 lineup and its reception upon release has been very positive.

Dariel’s journey as a soldier with no affinity for magic continues as he navigates his new life after being demoted from the ranks.

Chillin' in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King's Army or "The Slow Second Life of the Retired Dark Soldier in His 30s" as it is known in Japan, is based on the eponymous light novel series written by Rokujūyon Okazawa and illustrated by Sage Joh, first published in November 2018. The series was later adapted into a manga by Rurekuchie and was serialized in the seinen magazine Young Magazine the 3rd by Kodansha.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Chillin' in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King's Army anime

Here is where you can watch Chillin' in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King's Army

Viewers can watch Chillin' in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King's Army on Crunchyroll and Bilibili. Our readers are strongly encouraged to watch their favorite anime on official platforms since this is the best way to express their gratitude to the studio and the people behind the show.

What happened in Episode 8?

The latest episode of the series, Episode 8 "Dariel Tends to Many Matters" was released on February 25, 2023, and it ended with Zebiantes and Lady almost fighting each other in a duel.

But they ultimately throw down their weapons when a cliff almost collapses on Gran and the two work to save him. Following this, they become friends, a union that Dariel hopes will serve as an example of how humans and demons are capable of coexisting peacefully.

Episode 9 of the series, titled "Dariel Has a Reunion", is set to be released on March 4, 2023. The official Twitter of the series recently released new key visuals for the upcoming episodes, as reported by the Crunchyroll website.

The anime series features some very prominent voice actors. The main characters and their respective voice actors in the series are:

Dariel: Tomokazu Sugita

Marika: Akane Fujita

Bashvaza: Atsushi Abe

Gashita: Tetsuya Kakihara

Zeviantes: Rumi Okubo

Lady: Akari Kitō

Droyes: Mai Nakahara

Beseria: Satoshi Tsuruoka

Lizette: Shinnosuke Tachibana

Enbil: Kenji Hamada

Erica: Keiko Watanabe

Smith: Hiroshi Iwasaki

Granbaza: Masaki Terasoma

Aransil: Kazuhiko Inoue

The synopsis of Chillin' in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King's Army reads:

"After losing his job as a Dark Soldier of the Demon King’s Army for his lack of magic ability, 30-ish-year-old Dariel has found himself in a village of humans to spend his early forced retirement. But this unemployed magic-less demon has found a new calling as an adventurer! His second life might just be not so bad after all, as long the villagers don’t find out he’s not human."

