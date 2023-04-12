Where to watch Kaguya-sama: Love Is War - First Kiss that Never Ends? Streaming platforms explored

The movie Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends was released on December 17, 2022 in Japan after much-anticipation from the fans of the original manga and the anime series. The fandom has been waiting for the movie since it was revealed that the new project that the studio will be working on a feature film continuing the narrative of the series.

Written and illustrated by Aka Akasaka, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War is widely considered to be one of the best rom com series the genre has to offer. The manga made its debut in Shueisha's seinen manga magazine Miracle Jump from May 2015 to January 2016, and was later transferred to its shonen counterpart Weekly Shonen Jump.

Is Kaguya-sama: Love is War - The First Kiss That Never Ends available for streaming?

Baleygr (CEO of 86 EIGHTY-SIX) @Baleygr086 Kaguya-sama: Love is War - The First Kiss That Never Ends handled one of the best arcs of the series. Adaptation process sees fit to expand gags, embellish theatrics and invite creative direction. It's the perfect encapsulation of what makes it so special. Kaguya-sama: Love is War - The First Kiss That Never Ends handled one of the best arcs of the series. Adaptation process sees fit to expand gags, embellish theatrics and invite creative direction. It's the perfect encapsulation of what makes it so special. https://t.co/I91PMqnhVr

The movie Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends started airing on Crunchyroll in two parts, split into four episodes, which were dropped on March 31 and April 2, 2023. It is only available in limited areas- United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. However, we believe that the movie will be made globally available on the platform very soon in the near future. We will keep you updated on the same.

The release of home media in DVD/Blu-Ray versions of the movie is yet to be released. Hopefully, we will get an announcement on their arrival once the movie universally reaches the streaming services.

Anime Trending @AniTrendz Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- - Official Anime Ending!



Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- - Official Anime Ending!https://t.co/mgaaH4KmBA

After the successful theatrical run, the movie Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends was recently aired on Japanese TV for the first time on 31 March. MBS aired the movie on April 1 and 3, 2023, split into two halves. The entire two-hour version of the film was broadcasted on Tokyo MX tv on April 5.

The main staff of the original series returns for this movie as well. The movie is directed by Shinichi Omata, with Yasuhiro Nakanishi overlooking the series composition and Risa Wakabayashi at the helm of art direction. The movie features the song "Love is Show" by Masayuki Suzuki featuring Reni Takagi, while the ending credits are over "Heart Notes" by Airi Suzuki.

Kyuton @Kyuton_p The Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- OP displays a perfect balance of entertaining, exciting, and sweet sequences within the festive context of the arc



As always, the series has amazing adaptation, direction, and hopefully we can see more in the future The Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- OP displays a perfect balance of entertaining, exciting, and sweet sequences within the festive context of the arcAs always, the series has amazing adaptation, direction, and hopefully we can see more in the future https://t.co/fVAXejdz00

The voice cast too has reprised their roles which includes quite a few industry veterans. Here are the main characters of the movie along with their respective voice casts,

Kaguya Shinomiya: Aoi Koga

Miyuki Shirogane: Makoto Furukawa

Chika Fujiwara: Konomi Kohara

Yu Ishigami: Ryōta Suzuki

Ai Hayasaka: Yumiri Hanamori

Miko Ino: Miyu Tomita

SemiStable @SemiStable_SSBU Kaguya-sama: Love Is War - The First Kiss That Never Ends:

9/10



Pretty good movie that continues the story from the original show. I will say though..... the tone here is a giant shift. The original show is like 80% comedy 20% serious, now it's like 90% serious 10% comedy. Kaguya-sama: Love Is War - The First Kiss That Never Ends:9/10Pretty good movie that continues the story from the original show. I will say though..... the tone here is a giant shift. The original show is like 80% comedy 20% serious, now it's like 90% serious 10% comedy. https://t.co/3kP7py1V6l

While we wait for the movie Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends to be available for streaming, fans can in the meantime rewatch the entire Kaguya-sama: Love is War anime series on Netflix. Here is how the plot is synopsized in the Viz Media, the publishing house responsible for making the original manga available in English for global readers:

"Shuchiin Academy’s student council room, the place where Student Council Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane met. After a long battle in love, these two geniuses communicated their feelings and, at the Hoshin Festival, had their very first kiss. However, there was no clear confession of love. The relationship between these two, who assumed they would be a couple, remains ambiguous."

It continues:

"Now, overly conscious of their feelings, they must face the biggest challenge yet: Christmas. It’s Shirogane who wants it to be perfect versus Kaguya who pursues the imperfect situation. This is the very “normal” love story of two geniuses and the first kiss that never ends."

