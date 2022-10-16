Which Naruto character are you, based on your IQ?

Naruto features a diverse cast of characters with varying degrees of intelligence. This is also one of the reasons why it is such a fantastic series: everyone can find something to connect with.

This list curates some of Naruto's major characters based on where they might rank on an IQ test.

Find out whether you are Sakura, Itachi, Orochimaru or someone else from Naruto based on your IQ

6) Average Intelligence: Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of the manga and anime, is currently the seventh Hokage of Hidden Leaf Village. He has frequently been labeled as being unintelligent because early on in the series, he was shown as not being particularly bright when it came to academics. He began as a mediocre ninja as well.

Naruto comes across as reckless, impatient, headstrong, and at times dimwitted. In battle, however, his ingenuity shines through. He compensates for his average intelligence with cunning and hard work, and has always come out on top. Naruto has also improved significantly as he has gained more experience.

5) Above average or bright: Sakura Haruno

Sakura Haruno as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sakura Haruno has always appeared to have a sharp mind, even at a young age. She excelled in her studies, finishing at the top of her class, and easily passed the Chunin Exam, which is supposed to be very difficult.

Sakura has repeatedly demonstrated her intellectual capacity and fighting prowess, despite being perceived as weak and uninteresting. She carves out a niche for herself, especially after training under the Sannin Tsunade. In fact, she surpasses Tsunade and is recognized as one of the world's greatest medical ninjas.

4) Moderately gifted: Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi Hatake (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kakashi Hatake's mind is unquestionably brighter than the average person's. It is worth remembering that this child prodigy graduated from the academy at the early age of five, and became a Chunin at the age of six. He became the youngest person to become a Jonin in Konoha at the age of twelve.

Not only is he intelligent, but he can also precisely analyze the situation and adapt to any challenges that may arise. Moreover, he was able to teach himself how to control both the Sharingan and Mangekyo Sharingan.

Thus, although it is easy to get fooled by his laid-back and detached demeanor, he is the ultimate strategic genius.

3) Highly gifted: Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi Uchiha is yet another prodigy in Naruto. He was regarded as a potential Hokage from a very young age. At the age of six, he graduated from Konoha Academy with the second-highest score in its history. At the tender age of 13, he went on to become the youngest Anbu Squad captain.

Itachi was an extremely intelligent fighter who had the gift of foresight. He was able to keep one of the most important secrets in Naruto hidden till his death. He was shrewd enough to fool both his entire clan and the Akatsuki. He could not have carried out his plans without his brains.

2) Exceptionally gifted: Orochimaru

Orochimaru as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Orochimaru is one of most brilliant and successful shinobis. His thirst for knowledge and desire for longevity drove him to learn everything he could. Orochimaru is the epitome of a mad scientist who learned every Jutsu a ninja could possibly learn in order to carry out his evil plans.

Orochimaru's most well-known accomplishment was using another person's body to extend his own life. He is rightfully regarded as a genius.

1) Profoundly gifted: Nara Shikaku

Nara Shikaku as seen in the anime(Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Nara clan are a bunch of people who take pride in their intelligence. Shikamaru is regarded as one of the most intelligent people in Naruto, and even he is not as brilliant as his father, Shikaku. He was also a member of an Ino–Shika–Cho trio.

He was the chief strategist during the Fourth Shinobi World War. His years of experience and intelligence were invaluable because he was able to process, predict, and propose ideal courses of action. He was the mastermind behind the Ninja alliance's victory over Akatsuki and the Ten-Tails.

