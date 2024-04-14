Whisper Me a Love Song episode 2: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Whisper Me a Love Song episode 2 will be released on April 20, 2024, at 1:30 am JST in Japan.

With a successful premiere, Eku Takeshima’s anime adaptation of the light novel has captivated audiences, promising an exciting journey ahead as Yori prepares to give her best to make Himari fall in love with her even harder, as she proclaims.

The premiere has set the stage by giving a proper introduction to the characters and highlighting their stark opposite personalities, where Yori is stoic and aloof, while Hiyori is an upbeat and energetic girl.

Despite their differences in personality and academic standing, the two get along surprisingly well, making the fans wonder what the future holds for the pair. Read on to learn more about Whisper Me a Love Song episode 2.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Whisper Me a Love Song anime and manga series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Whisper Me a Love Song episode 2 be released?

Whisper Me a Love Song episode 2 will be released on Sunday, April 14, 2024, on TV Asahi’s NUMAnimation programming block at 1:30 am JST.

The episode will arrive 30 minutes later than its initial release in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles. The English dub of the anime is yet to be announced.

Below is the complete list of release dates and times for Whisper Me a Love Song episode 2 for all selective regions with the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Saturday, April 20, 2024 10 am Central Time Saturday, April 20, 2024 12 pm Eastern Time Saturday, April 20, 2024 12:30 pm British Summer Time Saturday, April 20, 2024 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, April 20, 2024 10 pm Central European Summer Time Saturday, April 20, 2024 6:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Sunday, April 21, 2024 2 am

Where to watch Whisper Me a Love Song episode 2?

For fans worldwide, Whisper Me a Love Song episode 2 will be available to stream exclusively on Hidive, the only OTT to license the anime. Unfortunately, the Yori romance goodness won’t be available on Crunchyroll and other streaming giants like Netflix, DisneyPlus, and more.

A brief recap of Whisper Me a Love Song episode 1

Whisper Me a Love Song episode 1 kicked off with Hiyori’s excitement reaching a fever pitch after she discovered that she was being placed in the same class as her friend Miki. Miki took Hiyori to the opening ceremony, where the school’s senior ban, SSGIRLS, would perform to welcome the new students.

While Miki wanted Hiyori to see how good her sister could play the guitar, the latter was focused on the lead vocalist who stole her heart with her singing. After the performance, Hiyori couldn’t stop herself from praising the vocalist, and she even proclaimed that she fell in love.

Elsewhere, Aki Mizuguchi and other members of the SSGIRLS try to persuade Yori to become a full-fledged member of the band, given she was a substitute. Considering Yori’s reserved disposition, aki tried to bribe her with limited merchandise that eventually caught her attention.

Eventually, Yori met her admirer, Hiyori, who professed that her singing bewitched her and also made her fall in love. After finding out about the event, Yori’s friends were curious and happy for her. As per her friend's request, Miki did some digging to learn more about Yori through her elder sister.

Later, when Yori met Hiyori, she realized that Hiyori fell in love with her singing rather than with her romantically. Regardless, Yori, who was starting to develop feelings towards Yori, proclaimed to make her fall in love with her even harder.

On learning about that, Yori’s friends were determined to help her in her quest to make Himari fall in love with their friend for real. As promised, Hiyori met Yori after school, which she vowed to do every day, and requested the latter to sing a song for her.

What to expect from Whisper Me a Love Song episode 2?

Whisper Me a Love Song episode 2 will likely see rain becoming a roadblock for Hiyori and Yori’s after-school meetups.

Given Yori won’t let the rain become a hindrance, she will do anything to meet her senpai at any given cost. The episode will also see the two go on a date for the very first time, which will further strengthen their bond.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Whisper Me a Love Song as 2024 progresses.