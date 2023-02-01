Who is Jeff the Killer? Mystery man explained

Swirling rampant around the internet, Jeff the Killer became one of the most titillating mysterious personalities, presumed to be an anime character by many. However, in actuality, Jeff the Killer is the titular evil protagonist of one of Creepypasta’s original stories of the same name.

Instead of comics, the series is referred to as Creepypasta, which is a portmanteau of the words creepy and copypasta. The term was coined on the imageboard of 4chan (an anonymous English-language imageboard website) in around 2007. Due to the intriguing horror-centric storyline, anime fanatics wonder if Jeff the Killer has an anime adaptation.

Jeff the Killer is one of the acclaimed horror Creepypasta legends equivalent to the popularity of Slender Man

Created by Sesseur, the Creepypasta centers on Jeffery Woods, the 13-year-old evil protagonist of the series who garners the epithet “Jeff the Killer” later in the storyline. Having an enthralling plot and a fascinating protagonist intrigued many creators over time. The terrifying Creepypasta has inspired many works of fan art and animated videos online, which is why anime enthusiasts have been wondering about its adaption.

Despite reigning supremely in popularity alongside Slender Man, Jeff the Killer is yet to inspire any adaptations. Since horror is a highly lauded genre in the anime community, anime enthusiasts will be over the moon if Creepypasta receives a TV series, OVA, or even an ONA adaptation. However, as it won’t be happening any time soon, anime fanatics can enjoy reading Jeff the Killer on Creepypasta’s original website for free.

A brief synopsis of Creepypasta’s Jeff the Killer

The Creepypasta centered on Jeff, a 13-year-old boy who moved to a new neighborhood along with his parents and elder brother Liu. Jeff and his brother got bullied by three kids named Randy, Keith, and Troy, who also tried to mug them. However, Jeff eventually lost control of himself, and in a fit of rage, he punched one of the bullies’ and shattered his nose.

The same kids bullied Jeff again at a party. Doused in bleach and vodka, Jeff was engulfed in flames with Keith's lighter moments after killing Randy and knocking Keith and Troy unconscious. This was the very moment he snapped permanently, and became devoid of every emotion except anger. After waking up, Jeff found himself at a hospital, covered in bandages.

Jeff’s parents were terrified after the bandages were taken off. But for Jeff, who lost his sanity entirely, his disfigured and ghastly pale face looked beautiful to him. Later that night, Jeff carved his mouth permanently so he didn’t have to smile. He also burned his eyelids so that he could always see his beautiful face.

Jeff stabbed his parents to death and later plunged his knife into Liu’s body while telling him to go to sleep. After renaming himself Jeff the Killer, he went on a killing spree, slaying those who refused to sleep at night.

About Creepypasta

While the exact origin of Creepypasta is a mystery, Jessica Roy, the writer from Time, argued that it emerged in the 90s, when the text of chain emails was reposted on Internet forums and Usenet groups. Due to the highly lauded fictional horror legends, Creepypasta became a household name among horror story lovers.

No one holds authority over Creepypasta, as the official website defines itself as an uninhibited platform with no hierarchy structure:

The website reads:

"There is no one 'owner' or 'creator' of creepypasta as it exists as a meme, genre, or term itself, and no one person can authorize requests to exploit the individual stories which exist within the communities that have formed around it."

Creepypastas are internet horror stories from various well-versed authors, passed around on forums and other sites to disturb and frighten readers. Creepypastas are sometimes supplemented with horrifying pictures, audio, and video footage related to the story, which is typically gory, distorted, and spine-chilling.

