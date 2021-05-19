"Minecraft Creepypastas," are scary stories that put a sinister twist on the cheerful sandbox game players have come to know, and love. Whether that twist be unwanted hackers with malicious intentions, or mysterious entities stalking and terrorizing players; these stories have the potential to unnerve readers.

There have been many Minecraft-related Creepypastas circulating the internet for quite some time; with the most infamous, and communally loved, being the legend of Herobrine.

However, there are many, many, more scary stories other than the myth with hollow, white eyes. Without further ado; here are five of the best community-made Minecraft Creepypastas, (excluding Herobrine).

Top 5 best Minecraft Creepypastas

#5: Null

"Help! Null is here!" (Image via Black Plasma Studios on Twitter)

Speaking of Herobrine; this Minecraft Creepypasta, "Null," is a perfect segway away from his infamy.

"Null," begins with the author's interest in Herobrine. The author is interested in finding him in-game; which wasn't something they thought possible until the release of the feature that allows players to revisit past versions of Minecraft. They rewind to the ancient version where Herobrine's first 4chan sighting took place.

The author began to experience strange phenomenons in the Minecraft world, such as torches being left around at random, and even a sign with the single word, "Null," on it appearing in their house. However, the author continues to believe that the events are some joke programmed into Minecraft.

Finally, the author encounters Herobrine in-game, and their computer crashes. When they email the Mojang devs to try and figure out what's going on, they're met with the ominous reply:

"We cannot say anything discussing the matter of "Herobrine."

The author abandons Minecraft for a while, out of fear and frustration, but eventually returns to it. When they do so; they're met with another torch in their overworld that they didn't place down. Next to the torch is another sign, this time it's written in a foreign language.

When translated, the sign is discovered to be written in Swedish, and says:

"Help! Null is here! Tell everyone about me!"

The author turns away from the sign and is met with Herobrine standing directly behind them. He begins to type in the game's chat, speaking to the author:

"I need help. Do you remember playing during the Golden Age of Minecraft? Do you remember the man, the one who is as black as night itself? Do not take this monster lightly. I am trapped. You can blame him. I am feared upon being a very evil entity. But, I'm not. That man you've seen before? He is different. He is evil."

The story ends there, and readers are left wondering: "who exactly is this malicious Null?"

#4: 1241

(Image via Mewtwo Fanatic the Object Thingy on YouTube)

This Minecraft Creepypasta titled, "1241," comes from an author named simply, "Jack."

It begins with Jack, in his regular Minecraft singleplayer mode, leaving his house to mine obsidian. After snatching a few blocks he returns to his house. There he discovers that his house, which was originally wood planks and cobblestone, had been remade entirely out of nether bricks.

When he enters the house, it's completely empty aside from a shulker box containing a book. Confused, he concludes that someone had entered his server, unbeknownst to him, and were re-skinning his house as a joke.

Just as he's about to chock the phenomenon up to that; another player, named simply "1241," enters his Minecraft world.

After attempting to remove the player, his game crashes.

He reboots his computer in hopes of discovering that the mysterious player wasn't there. However, his hopes of that are dashed when he respawns across from the very same malicious "1241," in the Nether.

He stares at the author from a distance, unnerving him to the point of quitting the game, deleting his save files, and never looking back.

#3: Exception

(Image via Minecraft Creepypasta Wiki)

This Minecraft Creepypasta titled "Exception," begins with an anonymous player who recently returned to Minecaft after abandoning the game for a number of years.

All is well and normal until the sixth night, where the author discovers unnatural lava source blocks placed around their Minecraft world. One of the blocks was even, notably, beside their house.

They began to collect the blocks with a bucket, assuming that the lava was some sort of glitch; but were confused to find that the lava source blocks had respawned, and multiplied, after picking them up.

The author assumes that it's an unpatched lava glitch, and continues on.

Still, they notice that strange in-game phenomenons are still happening to them. While underground they notice cobblestone, that they absolutely didn't put down there, blocking their path; forests were sparse, torches would disappear, and fires would ignite around them.

They talked about the phenomenon on the Minecraft forums, hoping that someone else would understand what they were experiencing in-game. The post was largely ignored until someone else reached out to the author; claiming to have been experiencing something similar.

The two concluded that there was someone else in their overworld, stalking them. They created a server together to see if the entity would follow them into a new world outside of their own.

The entity laid down binary code on nine different signs scattered across the shared world. When the author catches a glimpse of, what they believe to be, the entity stalking these innocent Minecrafters: their game crashes.

The author's story continues to develop from there; logging the discoveries and encounters they have with the entity terrorizing the community.

#2: Green Steve

"Hello brother." (Image via FoxyCraftYT)

This Minecraft Creepypasta titled, "Green Steve," follows another anonymous author as they discover they're not alone in their humble Minecraft overworld.

"Green Steve," begins with the author updating their game to 1.8. While foraging a desert temple, the author breaks the blue clay block at the center of the temple and jumps down the hole in hopes of acquiring easy explosives.

When the author reaches the bottom of the hole, and realizes that the explosives embedded at the bottom didn't detonate, another character follows them.

This character is reported to look similar to the classic Minecraft Steve skin; but instead of his regular color scheme, he's entirely green.

This "Green Steve," takes one swing at the author before the room begins to fill with creepers. Panicked, the author quits the game and vows to return to it tomorrow. When the author returns to the game they're relieved to find that they didn't spawn at the bottom of the hole with a bunch of creepers.

However, they spawn in a completely unfamiliar forest. The chat pops up with a new message from an unknown player named, "Green Steve," it reads:

"I am coming."

The author runs to hide inside a house that was built nearby. Green Steve follows them, standing in their doorway behind them. The chat blinks with another new message before the player is blown up.

"Hello, brother."

#1: Entity 303

(Image via Creepypasta Archives)

This Minecraft Creepypasta titled, "Entity 303," utilizes the fear of malicious hackers in its treacherous, unsettling words, written from the perspective of an author named, "Frankie."

The first encounter begins with an email sent from, our narrator, Frankie. He goes on to describe this Minecraft world that him and his friends were constructing a city on. Throughout the construction of this city; they would notice odd things going on in the chat.

An unidentified player had typed the command, "/stop," into the chat, which was the code to shut down the multiplayer server. Frankie and his friends had been on a private server, making it virtually impossible for someone else to have gotten in without their permission, unless they were hacking in.

When they checked the control panel, it showed only their usernames, and no one else's. Frankie and his friends decided it was odd but didn't let it stop them from building their city.

Until they caught a glimpse of a white figure standing out in the open desert.

Frankie noticed that one of his friends wasn't talking or typing much in game. At the time, he thought it might have been lag or another server glitch. Until the, aforementioned, friend suddenly disconnected from the Minecraft server.

His screen began to glitch out and the chat began to spam a single phrase over, and over:

"Object successfully summoned by player.number:303."

Frankie then notices another unknown contact in the voice chat with his friends. This unknown interceptor requests to turn on video, and the group accepts. The room is too dark to make out, but they begin to speak. This unknown caller tells the group to, "make a wish," and, "say goodbye to your friends."

The call drops, and the narrator's computer shuts down.

At school the next day; only one of Frankie's friends, out of everyone in the group that witnessed this unsettling encounter the day prior, had shown up.

Concerned, he gets in touch with his friend's parents. One of them, John, had committed suicide the night before. He left a note, reading:

"I can't take this anymore. I can't sleep. I'm afraid he's watching me. I can't live like this knowing someone is after me, wanting me to die a slow, painful death. I'm sorry, Mom. I love you."

At the bottom of the note, in small, nearly illegible handwriting, was written; "make a wish."