Why did Anko get fat In Boruto? Explained

The renowned anime series, Boruto, features a universe that evolves in tandem with its characters. Characters in the anime have undergone significant transformations, both in terms of physical appearance and emotional growth. Among these, Anko Mitarashi's transformation has sparked several debates among fans.

Anko, initially introduced in Naruto as a lean, enigmatic character, has put on significant weight in the spin-off series, Boruto. Her transformation is not just a mere change in the storyline, but also reflects the show's creators' take on the characters' evolution and the passage of time.

While some fans have expressed shock and confusion over this, others applaud this change as an authentic representation of the character's journey. In this article, we will explore the reasons for this development.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Exploring Anko's love for food

Avid Naruto fans would recall Anko's well-established love for food. From the earliest Naruto episodes, her fondness for dango (a Japanese dumpling) is evident. She was frequently seen in dango shops, munching away with delight. Her passion for desserts and junk food was an aspect of her personality.

Even when on intense missions, Anko made time to indulge her snack cravings.

Fans loved her irreverent obsession with dango and other treats. So is it surprising that this fondness for food would eventually reflect on her physique?

The time skip between Naruto and Boruto saw many changes in characters, their lives, and their physiques. As part of her portrayal, Anko's physique changed to reflect her age, job shift, and lifestyle habits. Her love for food, combined with a significant decrease in physical activity after she stopped being a field ninja, inevitably resulted in her weight gain.

While this detail might seem trivial, it’s an important nod to the creators' commitment to creating believable and relatable characters.

In Boruto, Anko undergoes a significant transformation in both her career and lifestyle

Anko's transformation is not solely tied to her eating habits. There's another aspect to consider – her professional transition. Anko transitioned from an active shinobi constantly on dangerous missions to the Academy's principal, drastically changing her lifestyle.

As a highly skilled ninja, Anko was continually moving, training intensely, battling enemies, and expending massive amounts of energy. The life of a shinobi demanded peak physical fitness.

However, as an administrator and principal, Anko's daily responsibilities shifted to more sedentary tasks - managing school operations, doing paperwork, and mentoring young ninjas. This drastic change in activity levels, coupled with her sustained love of food, contributed majorly to her weight gain.

This switch, along with her eating habits, inevitably led to her weight gain.

While some fans may criticize the character change, it’s a realistic representation of life. Age, responsibilities, and lifestyle changes affect us physically, and Anko’s story encapsulates these elements of reality.

In conclusion

In conclusion, Anko's weight gain in Boruto is a testament to the series' commitment to portraying characters authentically. This evolution was not just a random decision, but a well-thought-out progression influenced by her unaltered love for food and a significant lifestyle change.

Anko's transformation is a real-life phenomenon captured in an anime world, showcasing how shifts in personal and professional life can impact us physically.

